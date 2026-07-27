World churches body delegation meets with president of Zimbabwe

(Photo: Courtesy World Council of Churches)From left: Rev. Jerry Pillay; Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa; Bishop Ignatius Makumbe; and Rev. Suzanne Matale from Zambia in Harare between July 21 and 24, 2026.

An ecumenical delegation led by World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay has met with the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, as well as officials from the Zimbabwe Ministry of Foreign Affairs raising concerns about some recent developments.

In a speech during his July 21-24 visit, Pillay explained he led an ecumenical delegation to attend the assembly and also to meet church and community leaders during their four-day stay in Harare.

"I am here because I know that the churches in Zimbabwe are carrying a heavy burden—not only for the life of the church, but for the life of the nation," he said.

"We have been following your public witness with a lot of admiration."

Pillay acknowledged the churches' concerns about proposed constitutional amendments and about the protection of democratic principles and meaningful citizen participation in a country where these have been challenged.

"Across the contemporary world, societies face unprecedented challenges characterized by violent conflict, wars, political instability, economic inequality, environmental degradation, forced migration, democratic decline, and increasing social polarization," said Pillya.

"Africa continues to experience many of these challenges while simultaneously demonstrating remarkable resilience, community solidarity, and religious vitality."

Pillay further observed that Zimbabwe represents a compelling context within which to explore the church's public witness.

"Since independence, the nation has experienced periods of political contestation, economic crises, migration, social inequality, and climate-induced vulnerabilities," he said.

"These realities have raised significant questions concerning the role of faith communities in promoting justice, reconciliation, peace, and sustainable development."

President Mnangagwa, whose party has ruled since independence from Britian in 1980 welcomed the delegation, then acknowledged the work of the churches in the areas of climate resilience, peace building, and national healing.

He spoke of his government's commitment to peace, justice, and fighting of corruption.

In responding to the President's remarks, Pillay began by acknowledging the historic relations between the WCC and Zimbabwe from the days of the liberation war to the historic WCC 8th Assembly held in Harare 1998.

At that meeting both the then-President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe and then-President of South Africa Nelson Mandela had spoken.

During Mugabe's tenure as president many church leaders worldwide criticized his and dictatorial policies that resulted in widespread condemnation,.

Pillay congratulated President Mnangagwa on the election of Zimbabwe as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council and urged that this opportunity be used wisely to work for peace and security in the world.

Pillay recognized that Zimbabwe is generally a peaceful country when compared to many other countries.

However, he said, like every other country, there are always issues that bring division and dissatisfaction among people.

He then shared some issues that concern the churches and people in Zimbabwe, which included, the amendment to the constitution to extend the term of the president, unemployment of youth and the social problems linked to this, the unfair and inequitable distribution of wealth, climate change and gender-based violence,

Pillay referred to the historical trauma and wounds of the people that continue to strengthen the need for reconciliation and healing in the country.

Representing the request of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), Pillay reiterated their call for an all-inclusive National Dialogue in the country that is led by the churches with the participation of government.

He urged the government to support and participate in this process.

The WCC general secretary also reflected on the xenophobic experiences of Zimbabweans and other foreigners in neighboring South Africa.

He underscored the need for a sustainable reintegration strategy for returnees to Zimbabwe and affirmed the willing spirit and desire of the ZCC to collaborate with government to develop and implement a reintegration plan.

Other members of the ecumenical delegation shared further thoughts and concerns, and the President responded to the matters raised.

In addition to Pillay, the meeting with Mnangagwa included general secretary of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches Rev. Wilfred Dimingu; president of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches Bishop Ignatius Makumbe; and Rev. Suzanne Matale from Zambia, representing the All Africa Conference of Churches general secretary.