Zimbabwe church leaders speak out against president's third term bid

Church leaders in Zimbabwe have called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to respect the country's constitutional term limits amid increasing pressure from some lawmakers and political activists advocating for an extension of his presidency beyond 2028.

The Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHOCD), a coalition of church leaders, voiced serious concern over these proposals, warning that they would undermine the country's constitution, Zimeye reported on Jan. 21.

"The call to extend the Presidential Term Limits and postpone the 2028 elections is an invitation for the President to be a co-conspirator in overthrowing the Constitution of the Country which the President is elected to uphold, respect, and defend," the ZHOCD declared in a statement on Jan. 21.

"The proposal to extend presidential term limits may irretrievably erode public trust in the electoral processes in Zimbabwe and would destabilize the country at a time when unity and peace are most needed for our economic and social transformation," the church grouping said.

The church leaders highlighted that Mnangagwa's past statements affirming his commitment to the constitution must be upheld.

"We take relief from the consistent remarks made by His Excellency on several occasions where he has repeatedly affirmed his commitment to uphold the Constitution of Zimbabwe by committing not to extend his presidency beyond the constitutional and legal limits," the statement read.

Landlocked Zimbabwe, which borders South Africa and other countries, gained independence from white minority rule in 1980, and since then, the ZANU-PF party has ruled the country.

The church leader said the president's statements reassured them that Mnangagwa intends to honor his oath to defend the Constitution and the rule of law.

The church leaders reiterated their dedication to promoting democratic principles and constitutionalism, urging Mnangagwa to reject calls for a third term.

"As the Church, we encourage the President to adhere to the constitutional term limits and to support a peaceful transition of power in the year 2028 following free, fair, and credible elections," they urged.

The churches also called for implementing crucial electoral reforms to ensure accountability, transparency, and a peaceful transfer of power.

"We urge the Government to adhere to the electoral timelines as stipulated in the Constitution and ensure that all elections are conducted in a transparent, credible, and peaceful manner," the statement concluded.