Young Zimbabweans from convent school take top prize at World Choir Games

(Photo: Courtesy Vatican News)Zimbabwean Dominican Convent Junior Choir at World Choir Games held in New Zealand 2024

The Zimbabwean Dominican Convent Junior Choir was among 250 choirs from all over the world with over 10,000 singers from more than 40 nations, Vatican News reports.

The choir participated in the open competition within the young children's choir category and was awarded a gold medal marking a significant milestone for their Zimbabwean community and the African continent.

Byron Manake, the choir master, told Vatican News that it was the first time a Zimbabwean school participated in the World Choir Games Forum and was awarded a gold medal.

"Our accomplishment demonstrates our school's innovative spirit and exceptional talent," he said.

He noted that this achievement has garnered international attention and recognition for their nation's cultural heritage based on their exceptional performance as Catholic educational institution.

"On a national level, this gold medal victory in an international choir competition serves as a powerful showcase of our country's talent and cultural richness to the global community," said Manake.

"It fosters cultural exchange and diplomacy, promoting positive relationships with other nations."

He explained that "this triumph serves as an inspiration and motivation for aspiring musicians and artists within their country, contributing to the overall growth and development of the arts and culture sector."

The school's headmistress, Sister Tsitsidzashe Chikwani, OP, indicated that, as a Catholic school, they consistently adhere to Catholic principles and practices in all of their activities.

"Our repertoire selection, especially for auditions, predominantly features Catholic songs," he said. "This emphasis on Catholic music serves to preserve our distinct identity and heritage."

She indicated that the school instills Christian values and service among its choir members. "We encourage learners to embody values such as humility, compassion, and service to others, both within the choir and in the broader community."

Sr. Chikwani added that sharing strategic leadership and successful partnerships with the local Church, communities, and educational organizations have led to better collaboration and networking among Catholic schools, prompting collective growth of the school choir.

One of the chorists, Joy Matsekete, pointed out that this accomplishment has significantly enhanced their self-assurance and self-worth.

"We are now convinced that we are capable of achieving anything, as this experience has been exceptionally motivating and inspiring," she said. "We have formed new friendships and networking with other schools."