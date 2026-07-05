250th anniversary of U.S. independence marked by papal call for Americans to welcome, protect immigrants

(Photo: @Vatican Media)Pope Leo XIV at his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, in 2025

The first North American-born pope, Leo XIV, has used a symbolic visit to Lampedusa, Italy's migrant gateway, to urge the United States and Europe to show greater compassion towards migrants and refugees.

In a message released by the Vatican and shared on X, the Chicago-born pontiff—formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost—congratulated the U.S. on its "extraordinary national anniversary," MSN News reported.

Most of the population of the United States have immigrated since it was colonised by Europeans, most of the arriving in the past 250 years.

"This anniversary stands as an invitation not only to celebrate the nation's remarkable journey, but also to reflect upon the responsibilities that the sons and daughters of this country bear to one another, and to the generations who will inherit the nation that is being shaped today," he wrote.

Without explicitly naming President Donald Trump, Leo said that defending human life involves "welcoming, protecting and assisting immigrants, whose hopes, sacrifices and contribution have formed part of the history of this country from its very beginning."

The Pope had previously criticized the "inhuman treatment" of migrants in the U.S.

The first North American-born pontiff, Leo marked the July 4, 250th anniversary of the United States Independence from Britain with a strong appeal for Americans to continue welcoming immigrants.

- COMPASSION TO THOSE FLEEING WAR

He used a symbolic visit to the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa to call for greater compassion towards people fleeing war, persecution and poverty, OutlookIndia reported.

"To receive (immigrants) with compassion and generosity is not only an act of charity, but also a recognition of the dignity that belongs to every human person," said Leo.

Lampedusa lies between Tunisia, Malta and Sicily and sits on one of the world's most lethal migration routes.

Many migrants arrive after crossing the Mediterranean in overcrowded boats and makeshift vessels.

Leo's visit reaffirmed that of his predecessor Pope Francis, who chose Lampedusa for his first trip outside Rome after becoming pope in 2013, reported Outlook.

Since succeeding Francis in May 2025, Leo has repeatedly emphasized the church's commitment to standing for migrants and refugees.

In June, he had warned that history would judge punitively leaders who ill-treat immigrants.

Before becoming pope, Leo criticised U.S. President Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies as "inhuman."

While Chicago-born Leo did not mention Trump by name on July 4, Vatican officials said the timing of the visit, coinciding with America's Independence Day celebrations, was intended to underscore the Pope's message of solidarity with migrants.

Later on, July 4, Leo got into the July Fourth spirit with a visit to the residence of the U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, Brian Burch, The Associated Press reported.

Such a visit is rare for popes who usually don't call on ambassadors, according to AP.

The U.S. Embassy said Burch gave Leo a commemorative baseball, an apple pie and a U.S. World Cup soccer jersey as the World Cup is being played in North America.

Leo confirmed he was rooting for the U.S. team, the Embassy wrote on X, adding that the two discussed "American efforts to pursue peace, religious freedom and the need for moral clarity and courage around the world."