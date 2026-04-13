Pope Leo says he will continue to promote peace and dialogue and does not want to debate with Donald Trump

(Photo: @Vatican Media)Pope Leo XIV tells journalists on a flight to Algeria on April 13, 2026: 'I am not a politician, I speak of the Gospel,' after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised him.

Pope Leo XIV says that he is not a politician and that he will "continue to speak strongly against war, seeking to promote peace and dialogue."

He spoke to journalists on April 13 while on a flight to Algeria, for the first papal visit to the mainly Muslim country.

The Pope responded to their questions about disparaging remarks Donald Trump, the U.S. president, had made against him earlier on his Truth Social Network.

During the flight to Algeria, Pope Leo addressed journalists, a tradition on papal flights, and answered questions about Trump's statements made against the pontiff.

The Pope, the first American pontiff, said he does "not see my role as that of a politician. I am not a politician, and I do not want to enter into a debate with him."

Moreover, he continued, "I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused as some are doing. I continue to speak strongly against war, seeking to promote peace, dialogue, and multilateralism among states to find solutions to problems.

"Too many people are suffering today, too many innocent lives have been lost, and I believe someone must stand up and say there is a better way."

The Pope noted, "I say this to all world leaders, not only him [President Trump]: let us end wars and promote peace and reconciliation."

- 'DON'T ABUSE GOSPEL MESSAGE'

Moreover, he continued, "I do not think the message of the Gospel should be abused as some are doing. I continue to speak strongly against war, seeking to promote peace, dialogue, and multilateralism among states to find solutions to problems.

"Too many people are suffering today, too many innocent lives have been lost, and I believe someone must stand up and say there is a better way."

The U.S. president told reporters the previous day that he is "not a big fan" of Pope Leo, after the global leader of Catholics made a plea for peace amid the war in the Middle East.

The 70-year-old American pope had publicly implored leaders on April 11 to end the violence, speaking at St. Peter's Basilica saying: "Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!"

Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland near Washington DC, "I'm not a big fan of Pope Leo. He's a very liberal person, and he's a man that doesn't believe in stopping crime."

He accused the pontiff of "toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon."

Trump later posted on Truth Social, saying: "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon."

"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," he said.

The president claimed that Leo had only been elected "because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump."

"If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican."

Trump later posted an AI-generated image that appeared to depict himself as Jesus Christ.

In the image, the president appears dressed in red and white robes as he cures a man with his healing hand. The American flag is shown over his shoulder.

- TRUMP COMPARING HIMSELF TO JESUS IS 'UNACCEPTABLE'

US President Donald Trump's act of comparing himself to Jesus Christ is "unacceptable," the General Vicar of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem told the Turkish news agency Anadolu on April 13.

"If we consider Jesus Christ as a model, then we should emulate him—but that should be through his humility, spirit of service, and self-sacrifice, not through a desire for domination, authority, and marginalizing others," Bishop William Shomali said.

"Therefore, the problem is not that he (Trump) tries to emulate Jesus Christ, but rather that he tries to present himself as if he were a superhuman and great figure. This is not acceptable and is rejected," Shomali added.

Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, once a Trump acolyte, called the post "an Antichrist spirit," NBC news reported.

Conservative activist Riley Gaines said she "cannot understand why he'd post this."

"Is he looking for a response?" she said in a post. "Does he actually think this? Either way, two things are true. 1) a little humility would serve him well 2) God shall not be mocked."