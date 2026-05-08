Ukrainian religious leader says churches in besieged country are united in commitment to peace

(Photo: Ivars Kupcis/WCC)St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine.

The chair of the Ukrainian Council of Churches says that what unites all his country's Christian communities and other religious organizations, is "the shared longing for an end to the war, and a commitment to prayer for peace."

Bishop Sándor Zán Fábián said in an interview carried by the World Council of Churches that "This common prayer for peace brings unity in the protection of human life and creation."

Bishop Fábián has been head of the Reformed Church in Trans-Carpathia for more than 20 years and was recently appointed chairman of the Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations.

As Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has entered its fifth year, hundreds of drones and missiles are targeting Ukrainian cities daily, fired even during the days of Easter celebrations.

The Ukrainian Council of Churches is not a member of the Geneva-based World Council of Churches whilst the Russian Orthodox Church which supports the Russian invasion is a WCC member.

Still the WCC has expressed its intention to undertake a solidarity visit to Ukraine in the near future.

The bishop was asked, "How the war is affecting churches and church communities?"

He said, "I would like to distinguish between two groups: religious communities in the war-affected regions and those in the rear.

"Let me begin with the latter. Church communities in the rear have experienced a decline in membership; at the same time, there has been a notable strengthening of solidarity, particularly in assisting displaced persons and supporting those engaged in military service.

"Within Orthodox communities, some tensions have emerged, with past ties to Moscow now often perceived as a disadvantage."

Bishop Fábián said that in the war zones, according to publicly available information, Russian forces do not tolerate Christian denominations, individuals under the jurisdiction of the Kyiv-based Orthodox leadership, or their activities in occupied territories.

"Religious buildings are widely destroyed, and Orthodox churches are no exception. In many places, communities have been nearly eradicated. A significant portion of religious infrastructure has been completely devastated," said Fábián.

"What unites all Christian communities and other religious organizations, is the shared longing for an end to the war, and a commitment to prayer for peace. This common prayer for peace brings unity in the protection of human life and creation."

According to Wikipedia, "In March 2024, the World Russian People's Council, led by Patriarch Kirill, released a document declaring the Russian invasion of Ukraine a 'Holy War'."

It said that "the entire territory of present-day Ukraine should be included in the area of Russia's exclusive influence," and claimed that Ukrainians and Belarusians are solely "sub-ethnic groups of the Russians", referencing the "triunity of the Russian people".

According to the Centre for Eastern Studies, the document portrays the Western world as "evil" and the "main adversary", instead of Ukraine, and claims that the West has replaced Christianity with Satanism.

Bishop Fábián said: "Prolonged suffering and vulnerability prompt people to ask profound questions: why is this happening to us?

"Disillusionment with worldly powers, failed attempts to end the war, and shortcomings of political leadership have led many to turn toward God. In grief and hardship, people are increasingly drawn to prayer."