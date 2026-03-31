World Council of Churches head prays in Havana cathedral

(Photo: Panchito González/Prensa Latina/WCC)Rev. Jerry Pillay, General Secretary of the WCC, delivers his sermon during the ecumenical service in Havana on March 29, 2026.

The general secretary of the World Council of Churches has warned at the church service in the Cuban capital that reliance on war, violence, and military force as instruments of peace continues to undermine global stability.

The WCC said on Jan. 31 that Rev. Jerry Pillay was in Cuba as part of a high-level international ecumenical delegation initiated by the World Communion of Reformed Churches (WCRC) in Havana from March 28 to 31.

It said it was a solidarity visit aimed at addressing the island's deepening humanitarian crisis and growing global concern about the impact of economic sanctions on its people.

"Cuba offers a prophetic witness to the global church," says WCC general secretary.

"Our presence among you is a reminder that you are not alone," said Pillay during an ecumenical service held at the Episcopal Cathedral of Havana on March 29.

The service took place during the visit by global ecumenical leaders expressing solidarity with the Cuban people amid ongoing internal and external challenges.

In his address, Pillay pointed to global conflict and instability.

He noted that "a simple look at what is happening in Gazca, Ukraine, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, Colombia, Iran, and many other parts of the world shows that thousands are dying, and no one seems able to stop these senseless killings."

Pillay, a Presbyterian from South Africa, said that the failure of political leadership to halt violence, and he raised concerns about the erosion of respect for international law, state sovereignty, human dignity, and the sanctity of life, without naming specific areas.

The WCC leader further warned that reliance on war, violence, and military force as instruments of peace continues to undermine global stability.

He reiterated that the longstanding position of ecumenical organizations is for dialogue, rather than violence, and remains the only viable path toward lasting peace.

Pillay reflected on a world marked by diminishing hope, widespread suffering, and deepening poverty. Within this context, he highlighted Cuba's resilience as offering a meaningful perspective on the hope of resurrection.

- 'LIFE SHAPED BY UNCERTAINTY'

"In Cuba, daily life is shaped by economic hardship, shortages of essential goods, limited opportunities, and uncertainty about the future," Pillay said.

"Yet the church lives not in abundance, but in faith; not in security, but in trust. The hope of the resurrection emerges not from favorable circumstances, but from encounter with the living Christ."

The WCC general secretary drew on the biblical example of Martha and noted that Cuban Christians embody a lived experience of waiting, struggle, and questioning while maintaining hope.

He also acknowledged the social and economic pressures facing the country, commending the church's continued commitment to accompaniment and solidarity with the people.

"Cuba offers a prophetic witness to the global church," Pillay stated.

"It reminds us that hope does not depend on abundance, faith does not require certainty, and resurrection does not wait for perfect conditions. Rather, it is revealed in the midst of scarcity, struggle, and adversity."

Among those in attendance were Salvador Valdés Mesa, member of Cuba's Political Bureau and its vice president; Yuniaski Crespo Baquero, head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee; and other party and government representatives.