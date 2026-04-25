Desecration of Jesus statue in southern Lebanon distresses world churches' body

(Photo: REUTERS / Khaled al-Hariri)A view shows a prayer of thanks after the release of nuns at the Holy Cross Church in Damascus March 10, 2014.About a dozen nuns held by rebels in Syria for more than three months were released and arrived back in Syria after traveling through Lebanon, officials and witnesses said. Witnesses at the Syrian border with Lebanon said the nuns arrived at the crossing early and headed toward Damascus in a minibus.

World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay is deeply aggrieved by the desecration of a statue of Jesus on the cross by an Israeli soldier in southern Lebanon, depicted in a widely-circulated image.

"We join Christians in the region and around the world in their outrage and denunciation of this affront to the dignity and feelings of Christians everywhere, and in calling for accountability for those involved in perpetrating this act," he said in an April 22 statement.

"We are very grateful for the expressions of solidarity and support received from many Jewish counterparts and the subsequent effort to restore the statue."

Two Israeli soldiers were removed from combat duty and sentenced to 30 days in jail after one used a sledgehammer to smash a statue of Jesus in southern Lebanon, while the other filmed him, the Israel Defense Forces said, the Guardian newspaper reported..

Pillay noted that, sadly, it is not an isolated incident but reflective of a wider and growing trend.

"Church leaders of the region confirm this troubling and destabilizing reality, as well as persistent and increasing constraints on freedom of worship," he said.

"Moreover, this incident took place in the context of Israeli military incursions in southern Lebanon which have not only led to this desecration of religious symbols but to the displacement and traumatization of entire communities, many of them Christian."

Pillay called for an end to the Israeli military action in Lebanon and the swift withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.

- DISPLACED COMMUNITIES

That would enable displaced communities to return to their homes and places of worship, and sustained and be an effective action to turn the toxic tide of anti-Christian animosity in Israel.

Arabs account for 95 per cent of Lebanon's population, while Armenians make up 4 per cent, who live in an area of 10,400 sq km, an area smaller than the U.S. state of Connecticut.

The current population of Lebanon is almost 5.9 million, based on Worldometer's elaboration of the latest United Nations data

Of them, Muslims make up 59.7 per cent and Christians 39 per cent.

Meanwhile, the WCC expressed solidarity with those praying for the return of Archbishops Boulos (Yazigi), from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East, and Mor Youhanna Gregorios (Ibrahim) from the Syrian Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and All the East.

The archbishops were abducted on April 22, 2013, and many around the world marked the 13th anniversary of the tragic event with prayers.

"The long and continued absence of the two bishops is representative of all the many losses suffered by the Syrian people through so many years of brutal conflict," said Peter Prove, director of the WCC Churches on International Affairs section.

"Even after so many years, for the churches of Syria it remains a painful wound in the body of Christ."