Pope Leo and world churches' head rue two years of pain since Oct. 7 Hamas attack

On the second anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks led by Hamas in Israel Pope Leo XIV and the World Council of Churches head Rev. Jerry Pillay reflected sombrely on the pain the world has suffered since that bloody day.

"In Israel, Two-Year Anniversary of Oct. 7 Attack Is Quiet but Inescapable," headlined The New York Times.

"The somber milestone comes with peace talks underway, hostages from the Hamas-led attack still in Gaza, more than 67,000 Palestinians dead and Israel more isolated than ever," said the newspaper.

The newspaper reported that "all told," on that day, Hamas killed around 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took about 250 captives back to Gaza.

"It was the bloodiest day in Israel's history and the deadliest for Jews anywhere since the Holocaust."

Pope Leo said, "These have been two very painful years. Two years ago, 1,200 people were killed in a terrorist attack.

"We must think about how much hatred exists in the world and begin to ask ourselves what we can do. In two years, around 67,000 Palestinians have been killed. We must reduce hatred, we must rediscover the ability to dialogue, to seek peaceful solutions."

Pope Leo condemned both terrorism and recent episodes of antisemitism, reaffirming the Gospel message of peace, according to Vatican News.

"It is certain," he said, "that we cannot accept groups that engage in terrorism; this style of hatred in the world must always be rejected," said the Pope.

"At the same time, the existence of antisemitism, whether it is increasing or not, is concerning. We must always proclaim peace, and respect for the dignity of every person."

- CONDEMNS ATTACKS

For his part, Pillay said, "The WCC unequivocally condemns the attacks against civilians and communities carried out by Hamas and other armed groups on 7 October 2023, which constitute crimes against humanity and violations of fundamental morality.

"We continue to pray for the victims, the survivors, and those who remain in captivity."

Two years on, Pillay said, the world witnesses a human catastrophe in Gaza of unprecedented scale.

"Tens of thousands of civilians—most of them women and children—have been killed, and almost the entire population has been displaced amid famine, disease, and destruction," he said.

"The WCC condemns the collective punishment by Israel of a civilian population, in violation of international law and moral conscience."

Pillay asserted that the tragic cycle of violence will not be broken without addressing its underlying causes.

"Decades of occupation, blockade, and systemic inequality have perpetuated insecurity and eroded hope for a just peace," he said.

"A sustainable future for both Palestinians and Israelis depends on upholding international law, ensuring equal rights and dignity for all, and advancing a genuine political process grounded in justice and mutual recognition."