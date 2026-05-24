Pope Leo calls for the Holy Spirit to save humanity from 'evil of war' in Pentecostal address

(Photo: Vatican News)Pope Leo presides over Mass for the Solemnity of Pentecost at the Vatican on May 24, 2026.

Pope Leo XIV celebrated Pentecost with a call to the Holy Spirit to save humanity from "the evil of war" and urged the faithful to see themselves as active bearers of the Gospel rather than as passive guardians of it.

The Pope delivered a homily built around three dimensions of the Spirit peace, mission, and truth, describing Pentecost as "a Paschal feast" and "a feast of the Body of Christ, which by grace is all of us," marking the close of the Easter Season with a renewed call to witness in a fractured world.

Pentecost (also called Whit Sunday, Whitsunday or Whitsun) is an important Christian holiday that takes place on the 49th day (50th day when inclusive counting is used) after Easter.

It commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles of Jesus, Mary, and other followers of Christ, and marks the "Birthday of the Church".

"Through the power of the Spirit, our proclamation is filled with joy and hope, for we — yes, we ourselves — are the newness of the world, the light and the salt of the earth..," said Leo.

Pope Leo recalled the day's Gospel passage in which the Apostles had shut themselves in the Upper Room, overcome by fear.

Yet, he said, Jesus came and stood among them despite the closed doors, filling them with joy. Christ, he stressed, accompanied His actions with the words, "Peace be with you," and immediately afterward breathed the Holy Spirit upon the disciples.

Leo underscored how the Holy Spirit accomplished something extraordinary in the lives of the Apostles and noted that the Spirit continues to work today.

He stressed that Pentecost "is a Paschal feast" and "a feast of the Body of Christ, which by grace is all of us."

Separately, the presidents of the Geneva-based World Council of Churches issued a Pentecost message entitled "The Holy Spirit Invites Reimagined Communities of Unity," saying it is a reminder that we are called to life together.

"Regardless of the season, place or circumstances, we are called to be agents of new and renewed Spirit-filled communities that show love, envision and practice shalom, promote and engage food security, care for creation and seek justice not only within our faith communities but outside of them," reads the message.

"The Holy Spirit invites us to new things, possibilities, and hope and brings us into communities where justice, peace, and love abound."