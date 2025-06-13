World Council of Churches, Pentecostal World Fellowship come together at conference

(Photo: WCC)World Council of Churches Rev. Jerry Pillay addresses Pentecostal World Conference in Helsinki, Finland in June 2025.

Pentecostals and ecumenicals, often perceived as distant from each other, have met during the Pentecostal World Conference in Helsinki, Finland.

The Joint Consultative Group, comprising the World Council of Churches and the Pentecostal World Fellowship, held a meeting from June 4 to 7, coinciding with the Pentecostal World Conference in Helsinki, Finland.

The meeting was hosted at Siion Church.

The Joint Consultative Group engaged in Bible studies, shared ecclesial stories and personal faith journeys, reflected on Christian diversity, and reaffirmed standard methodologies for future work, the WCC reports.

Morning prayers organized by group members accompanied daily sessions.

In a message to the 27th Pentecostal World Conference, WCC general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay, a Reformed minister, reflected on the theme of the conference, "Go &Make," describing it as both timely and deeply challenging.

"Diversity was recognized as a gift of the life-giving Spirit. It was acknowledged that recognizing diversity within one's own church helps cultivate appreciation for diversity in others who are part of the Body of Christ," said Pillay, a South African.

"The diversity present in the churches was seen as an invitation to value and learn from the different languages and vocabularies each uses to express faithful discipleship."

The Joint Consultative Group affirmed several key theological insights, including that diversity should reflect the communion of the triune God; and that there should be no division in the Body of Christ.

Theological reflections and storytelling will continue to guide the group's methodology, helping to reveal how God works through diversity to bring about unity.

Pillay said in his address, "Our world longs for spiritual and moral renewal.

"Your gatherings here in Helsinki – focusing on theological education, missions, and unity – testify to the Pentecostal movement's global vitality and commitment," he said.

"In particular, I celebrate the contributions of the Christian Unity Commission, through which Pentecostal churches are working collaboratively with other Christian traditions."

Pillay also mentioned the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea this year.

"This historic milestone offers a moment for all Christians to reflect on the foundational confessions of our faith and to renew our commitment to visible unity," he said.

"As you reflect, pray, and share during these days, may you feel the embrace of the global Christian community walking alongside you."

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the First Council of Nicaea, took place in ancient Nicaea, now İznik in Turkey.

Roman emperor Constantine I, who was unbaptized, but in the process of converting to Christianity, called the council.

According to Wikiversity, the council brought together bishops from all over Christendom to resolve divisive issues and ensure the continued unity of the church.

Next year's focus will be on "Purpose." Grounded in love and strengthened by the Spirit, the Joint Consultative Group will seek to discern the collective purpose that binds Christians together, as reported by the WCC.

Key questions will include: What is the collective purpose that unites us? How can we work collaboratively in alignment with God's plan?