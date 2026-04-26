Progressive Christians speak up for their religion after Trump-Pope feud

(Screenshot from TV footage of Trump using the Bible as a prop.)

Anti-war, anti-ICE, anti-authoritarian Christians are organising around their faith in opposition to the version claimed by Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth, which is sometimes referrred to as Chrristian Nationalism..

The Trump administration has long tried to wrap itself in Christianity, with Hegseth, the defense secretary, invoking warfare "in the mighty and powerful name of Jesus Christ", the Guardian newspaper and portal reported on April 25.

It noted that Trump even recently posted an AI image of himself as a Christ-like figure (later claiming he thought it was a doctor) and streamed himself reading the Bible.

"But in reality, faith leaders have been some of the loudest and most consistent voices organizing against the administration's policies," according to the Guardian.

The Guardian report came as Chicago Sun-Times columnist Mona Charen opined that "Most MAGA adhere to the 'Church of Trump' — not Christianity."

Writing from the U.S, city from which Pope Leo XIV originates, she said on April 25, "I find it a bit dizzying to watch people who used to venerate religious leaders of all stripes now smack-talk the pope and commit what some have characterized as blasphemy."

- Hegseth quotes from Pulp Fiction, not the Bible

"The past few days have featured the vice president of the United States lecturing the pope on morality and church doctrine; Sean Hannity making it official that he worships at the Church of Trump; Pete Hegseth quoting made-up verses from 'Pulp Fiction' as if they were actual scripture; and Donald Trump styling himself as Jesus Christ.

"A few years ago, one might have wondered how these acts of contempt toward Christianity would go down with the religious right, but after 10 years of cultishness, it would be foolish to expect many defections," said Charen who explained she was someone who "came up in the conservative movement."

For its part, the Guardian reported that since the first time Trump was in office, Christian groups protested the militarization of ICE in American communities, provided physical shelter to migrants, hosted vigils and coordinated mutual aid.

"They are outraged by the administration waging war in the name of Christianity and are mobilizing 'as an expression of their faith,', said Rev. Liz Theoharis, founder and executive director of the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights and Social Justice," said the Guardian.

The newspaper cited Theoharis and others, presaging the efforts of progressive and social justice-motivated Christians, and that more people are joining them. They want to stake a claim to a version of Christianity that's in opposition to Trump's and Hegseth's.

"One of the things that was pretty stunning and pretty clear from the very beginning of this Trump administration is how hungry people are to hear faith voices and to see faith leaders pushing back against this heretical theology and the weaponization of faith," Theoharis, told the Guardian.

"People are demanding both – to push back against this horrible theology and to live their faith in the public square."