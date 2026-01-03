World churches body condemns US attacks in Venezuela, calls for respect for international law

(Photo: WCC/Sean Hawkey/Life on Earth)Informal housing on the hills around Caracas, Venezuela. Photo: Sean Hawkey/Life on Earth

World Council of Churches general secry the United States against Venezuela, including the capture and detention of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, describing the actions as "stunningly flagrant violations of international law."

The WCC general secretary warned in a statement that the attacks set a dangerous global precedent by normalizing the use of armed force to achieve political objectives.

"These actions set a dangerous precedent and example for others who seek to shrug off all constraints against the use of armed aggression and brute force to achieve political objectives," wrote Pillay.

In New York, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, is deeply alarmed by the recent escalation in Venezuela, culminating with the United States military action in the country, which has potential worrying implications for the region, said Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

"Independently of the situation in Venezuela, these developments constitute a dangerous precedent. The Secretary-General continues to emphasize the importance of full respect - by all - of international law, including the UN Charter. He's deeply concerned that the rules of international law have not been respected," said Dujarric.

Hours after a dramatic military operation ousted Maduro on Jan. 3, President Donald Trump said the United States would "run" Venezuela at least temporarily and tap its vast oil reserves to sell to other countries, The Associated Press reported.

For his part, Pillay called for an immediate cessation of attacks and for renewed respect for the principles of international law and state sovereignty. It also appealed to international bodies to act swiftly.

"The World Council of Churches calls urgently for the cessation of such attacks, for respect for the principles of international law and sovereignty of States, and for the resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy rather than by armed violence," the statement continued, urging the United Nations and the Organization of American States to intervene to ensure compliance with international charters and conventions.

Pillay's statement noted the broader global implications of the events.

"In these dangerous and uncertain times, the world needs wise and courageous leaders for peace, rather than the proliferation of conflicts and the normalization of international illegality," reads the statement.

Maduro and his wife landed in New York on the afternoon of Jan. 3 to face U.S. federal charges related to drug trafficking and working with gangs designated as terrorist organizations, which Maduro denies, CBS News reported..