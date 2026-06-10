World churches body holding prayers for peace in Ukraine on June 11

(Photo: Albin Hillert/Life on Earth/WCC)Thousands of Ukrainian flags placed at the Maidan Nezalezhnosti/Independence Square - the central square of Kyiv, in front of the Independence Monument, in memory of lives lost since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Photo: Albin Hillert/Life on Earth

As part of a series of global prayers for peace, the World Council of Churches has invited people and churches worldwide to join the Global Prayer for Peace in Ukraine on June 11.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine entered its 1,568th day on June 10, 2026, surpassing the duration of one of the deadliest conflicts in modern history—World War I.

The WCC said the prayer will start at 13.00 CET.

Sky News reported on June 10 that Moscow is 'ready to use nuclear weapons' for security - as drone strikes choke Russian supplies into occupied Crimea.

Sky cited Russia's deputy foreign minister has said the country is prepared to use all means "including nuclear ones" for its security.

In another report, citing Reuters, Al Jazeera reported on June 10 that Ukrainian drones have struck a historic museum in Russia-annexed Sevastopol in Crimea and the occupied port of Mariupol.

Those attacks came as Russian authorities slashed nighttime train schedules amid intensifying air attacks across the peninsula and deep into Russia.

The WCC series of global prayers for peace, which began with a prayer for the Middle East, is intended to bring the worldwide ecumenical community into a shared rhythm of solidarity, intercession, and hope.

"Rooted in faith and grounded in the conviction that prayer is both witness and action, the initiative reflects the vocation of the churches to accompany those who suffer and to uphold the dignity of all people," the WCC said in an online statement.

The Global Prayer for Peace in Ukraine is prepared and organized in cooperation with the Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations, which represents more than 90 percent of the religious organizations and communities in Ukraine.

According to Wikipedia, the Russo-Ukrainian war began in February 2014 and is ongoing. Following Ukraine's Revolution of Dignity, Russia occupied Crimea and annexed it from Ukraine.