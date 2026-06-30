Pope Leo appeals to the Society of Saint Pius X on unmandated ordinations

(Photo: Vatican News)Pope Leo presides over Mass for the Solemnity of Pentecost at the Vatican on May 24, 2026.

Pope Leo XIV has called on the Society of St Pius X, a group that has been at odds with the Vatican, urging it to abandon its planned episcopal consecrations without a papal mandate and warning of grave consequences should they proceed.

The Pope's intervention marks his clearest and most direct effort yet to avert what the Vatican has described as a schismatic act by the society.

Leo sent a letter on June 29 to the "Superior General of the Priestly Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX)" two days before the group known as Lefebvrists' announced episcopal consecrations without a pontifical mandate.

Such a consecration would constitute a new schismatic act.

"With a paternal heart, and aware of the responsibility entrusted to me by the Lord as the Successor of the Apostle Peter, I address you and, through you, the bishops, priests, seminarians and faithful connected to the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Pius X," the Pope wrote, Vatican News reported.

"In this spirit, and filled with Christian affection, I plead with you and ask you with all my heart: please turn back!" the Pope continued.

"I urge you to consider carefully the spiritual good of the faithful, because the schismatic act you are about to undertake would deprive them of the licit and, in some cases, even valid reception of the Sacraments, which they love and seek for their sanctification."

The SSPX has a global membership of some 600,000 members, 700 priests and seminarians and two bishops, according to America, The Jesuit Review.

Leo told the society that "to tear the seamless garment of Christ is a sin of extreme gravity" and prayed, "may the Lord enlighten your consciences and awaken your hearts."

Concern that the SSPX would proceed with the schismatic act of ordaining four bishops in the seminary at Écône, Switzerland, on July 1 had come to the fore in Catholic media.

The SSPX announced its decision to ordain new bishops after its superior general failed to get an audience with Pope Leo in August 2025.

More recently, it expressed dissatisfaction with the prefect of the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith's response to a follow-up letter from the society's superior general.