Lay down your weapons, Pope Leo urges leaders in his first Easter address

(Photo: Courtesy: @VATICAN MEDIA.)Crowds gathered for the Urbi et Orbi blessing at the Vatican on April 5, 2026.

In his first "urbi et orbi" Easter Sunday address, Pope Leo XIV used the words of his predecessor and warned of the globalization of indifference to growing conflicts, urging those fighting to lay down their weapons.

"We are growing accustomed to violence, resigning ourselves to it, and becoming indifferent. Indifferent to the deaths of thousands of people," said Pope Leo from his balcony at St. Peter's on April 5, 2026.

The much-watched "urbi et orbi" is the annual papal address to "the city (Rome) and to the world"

Leo said, "Indifferent to the repercussions of hatred and division that conflicts sow. Indifferent to the economic and social consequences they produce, which we all feel. There is an ever-increasing ' globalisation of indifference,' to borrow an expression dear to Pope Francis.

"There is an ever-increasing 'globalization of indifference,' to borrow an expression dear to Pope Francis,who one year ago from this loggia addressed his final words to the world.

In those words, Francis said, "What a great thirst for death, for killing, we witness each day in the many conflicts raging in different parts of the world!" (Urbi et Orbi Message), 20 April 2025).

He appealed to world leaders to choose "not to dominate others, but to encounter them," according to Vatican News.

Pope Leo, the first pontiff from the United States, also announced that he will lead a prayer vigil for peace on April 11 in Saint Peter's Basilica.

"Let those who have weapons lay them down!", the Pope urged on Easter Sunday.

He spoke before tens of thousands of pilgrims gathered in St. Peter's Square, and urged "those who have the power to unleash wars" to choose peace.

Such a peace should not be "imposed by force", he stressed, but one achieved through dialogue – "not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them."

The Pope stressed that Easter peace is not merely "the silence of weapons" but also an inner peace which "touches and transforms the heart of each one of us."

"Let us allow ourselves to be transformed by the peace of Christ", Pope Leo urged, entrusting to the Lord "all hearts that suffer and await the true peace that only he can give."

.