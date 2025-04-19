As part of Easter ritual, Pope Francis visits Rome prison, and greets leading rabbi

(Photo: Vatican News)Pope Francis visits Regina Coeli Prison in Rome on April 17, 2025

Pope Francis visited Rome's Regina Coeli prison on Holy Thursday, marking a return to the historic penitentiary where he celebrated liturgy in 2018.

As part of the Easter activities, the Pope and the Chief Rabbi of Rome, Riccardo Di Segni, exchanged messages of mutual good wishes, in a tradition of fraternal dialogue and interreligious friendship.

"I wish to extend my most cordial and fraternal greetings to you and to the beloved Jewish Community of Rome," the Pope wrote to the Chief Rabbi of Rome, according to Vatican News.

"This celebration recalls how the Almighty delivered His beloved people from slavery and led them to the Promised Land. May the eternal and merciful God be with you even today, and may He accompany your community with the abundance of His blessings."

The preceding day, Pope Francis marked Holy Thursday with a visit to Rome's Regina Coeli prison, continuing a tradition he has observed since the beginning of his pontificate of drawing close to those living behind bars.

While unable this year to celebrate the liturgy of the Lord's Supper and the Washing of the Feet, the Pope greeted inmates personally, offered them words of encouragement, and gifted each of them with a Rosary and a pocket-sized Gospel, Vatican News reported.

"I have always liked coming to prison on Holy Thursday to do the washing of the feet like Jesus," the Pope told those gathered.

"This year, I cannot do it, but I want to be close to you. I pray for you and your families."

Around 70 detainees of different ages and nationalities welcomed Francis in the central rotunda of the historic prison, located in Rome's Trastevere district.

He was met with cheers and chants from those gathered inside, as well as from inmates watching from the upper windows.

Shouts such as "Freedom!", "Pray for us!", "Pray for Palestine" and "We are with you!" echoed through the courtyard.

Pope Francis responded with simple gestures—raising his hand in greeting and offering a thumbs-up—before addressing them from the car: "Pray for me," he said.

The Holy Father spent about 30 minutes inside the facility, greeting inmates and members of the prison staff.

Many of the detainees wore wooden Rosaries around their necks, and several held prayer booklets or Gospels.

One young man asked for an extra copy of the Gospel to give to his sister upon release. Others knelt, kissed the Pope's hand, or leaned forward to make brief contact with him.

One inmate, Ferdinando, handed the Pope a handwritten note: "May the light of the Lord illuminate my life and that of my family. Thank you, Pope, for your presence." Pope Francis paused with him for a moment to ask about his family and assured him of his prayers.

According to Vatican News, another young man, Matteo, 26, asked the Pope to sign his copy of the Gospel.

"He briefly shared his personal story with the Holy Father, saying he had been imprisoned after defending his partner from an assault. He claimed the situation was misunderstood and led to false testimony," Vatican News reported.