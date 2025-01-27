Protestants and Catholics join in seeking Congo roadmap to peace amid regional fears

(Photo: . REUTERS/Kenny Katombe)Soldiers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) take part in a parade to mark the country's Independence Day through a street in eastern city of Goma June 30, 2014.

Amid a surging conflict in the east, Christian denominations in the Democratic Republic of Congo have launched a strategy to help churches confront prolonged violence and humanitarian crises in the central African country.

The "blueprint" named "Social Pact for Peace and Living well together in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Great Lakes Region" is the joint work of the Church of Christ in Congo – the union of over 60 Protestant denominations and the Catholic Church, the World Council of Churches reported.

The United Nations said on Jan. 24 it is gravely concerned about the safety and security of civilians and internally displaced people in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"The number of people displaced has now surged to more than 400,000 this year alone, almost double the number reported just last week," UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh said at a Jan. 24 press conference in Geneva.

The concerns come as conflict further intensifies across South and North Kivu Provinces, with the UN warning of the potential for regional repercussions.

At the launch of the churches blueprint, Rev. Eric Nsenga, general secretary of the Church of Christ in Congo, and Fr Donatien Nshole, general secretary of the National Episcopal Conference of Congo, said the "peace" and "living well together" were an urgent emergency that stood at the people's doorsteps.

"In this year of Jubilee...our prophetic mission makes it our duty to exhort people, communities, and the state of our sub-region to fulfill the duty of human beings towards themselves, that of peaceful co-existence and supportive co-existence," said the leaders in a statement.

The roadmap comes as conflict surges in eastern DRC following the re-emergence of the M23 rebels. The rebel faction—allegedly backed by Rwanda—had remained dormant until 2022, when it launched fresh attacks. As it steps up action and gains more territory, it is also triggering a new wave of displacement in the eastern province of North Kivu.

According to Amnesty International, by April 2024, the conflict in eastern DRC had displaced at least 7.3 million people. The war has killed more than 6 million people since 1998, when it started.

"Every day that passes is one too many! And day after day, time is running out and the dark prospects of a humanitarian catastrophe with incalculable consequences are becoming clearer," the leaders said.

Now, the churches plan to rally congregations, politicians, and local communities around the goal of ending conflict and peaceful coexistence.

While the usual diplomatic efforts achieved minimal success in ending the conflict, the churches' strategy seeks to employ the traditional African method of conflict resolution, which involves dialogue under the palaver tree.

"Where have our sociological and spiritual values of Bumuntu gone, which were the ontological foundation of our Africa identity? Why are we no longer able to resolve our problems under the palaver tree as our ancestors knew how to do so, wisely?" the leaders posed.

The leaders want the people to massively embrace and adhere to the prophetic call of the two church groups.

Among others, the clerics are calling for a return to the sociological and spiritual values of Bumuntu [Ubuntu] to build lasting peace and living together in the DRC and in the Great Lakes Region.

They also want the communities to prioritize consensus and dialogue in search of solutions to the root causes of political and armed conflicts in DRC.

The churches said they will implement the strategy through in-depth workshops, whose recommendations and resolutions they hope to transform into a national charter for peace and living together, the WCC reported.