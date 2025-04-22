Tributes pour in for Pope Francis who died on Easter Monday

(Photo: Vatican News)

Pope Francis, a voice for the poor, died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, Vatican News posted on X.

The death of the first Latin American pontiff was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo and bells tolled in church towers across Rome after his news.

"Dear brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis," a statement from the camerlengo said.

"At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His whole life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church."

Farrell said, "He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalized."

"With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the Triune God," the statement concluded.

Francis became the first Latin American pontiff in 2013 and was one of the oldest popes in the church's history, and his death came just weeks after he was discharged from a hopital in Rome hospital treated for a life-threatening case of pneumonia in both lungs.

His medical team said his condition had stabilized, allowing for him to continue his convalescence at his Casa Santa Marta residence at the Vatican.

Rev. Jerry Pillay, the South African general secretary of the World Council of Churches said, "Pope Francis's passing will be mourned around the world, not least among his many allies and admirers in the ecumenical movement and in the worldwide fellowship of the WCC.

"His papacy has been a great gift to the ecumenical movement, and he has been a dedicated collaborator in our efforts toward Christian unity and reconciliation and a prophetic voice for peace, the environment, and justice everywhere."

The Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols - considered as the de facto head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales - said: "A voice proclaiming the innate dignity of every human being, especially those who are poor or marginalised, is now silent."

Two weeks after leaving hospital, he made a surprise appearance on Easter Sunday from the balcony at St. Peter's Square.

Cardinals from across the world are expected to gather in Rome in the coming days to mourn the pontiff and then elect his successor directing the future of the Catholic Church.

Following the death of a pope, or in the rare case of resignation such as with Pope Benedict XVI, the Vatican convenes a papal conclave, in which the College of Cardinals assembles to elect the church's next head.

The rules of the conclave, state there are 138 electors of the 252 cardinals. Only those under the age of 80 may take part in the secret ballot in the Sistine Chapel.

Four rounds of voting can take place every day until a candidate receives a major two-thirds of the vote, in a process that typically lasts 15 to 20 days, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops website.

- Tributes pour in for Pope Francis

Tributes poured in quickly for Francis from world leaders.

South African Anglican leader, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of Cape Town described Pope Francis as "the last globally-recognised moral voice in our confused times," and as a leader who gave "clear guidance in a complex and polarised political world."

In a statement Makgoba said that "the poor of the world will be those who will miss him the most as a champion and custodian of their hopes and dreams. He was an incredible, prophetic pastor whose vision was a 'church of the poor for the poor', to quote one of his favourite sayings."

The archbishop noted: "We are deeply grateful to him for holding before us the image of the church as a field hospital, and for the incredible ways in which he embraced the marginalised, begging priests to identify with them as 'shepherds living with the smell of the sheep'...."

The New Zealand prime minister, Christopher Luxon, posted on X: "I am saddened to hear of the passing of Pope Francis.

"A man of humility, his legacy includes an unwavering commitment to the vulnerable, to social justice and to interfaith dialogue.

"My thoughts are with Catholics and all those in New Zealand and around the world who mourn his death."

Polish President Andrzej Duda said the Pope was a great apostle of Mercy, in whom he saw the answer to the challenges of the modern world.

"In his pastoral ministry, he was guided by humility and simplicity," Duda posted on X.

Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof wrote on X: "The global Catholic community bids farewell to a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them.

"With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many - Catholics and non-Catholics alike. We remember him with great respect."

The U.S. White House issued a five-word statement. In a short tweet accompanied by two photographs of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, the White House wrote, "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis."

- Born in Argentina

The Pope was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina in 1936.

He broke barriers in the Catholic Church not only when he became its first leader from the Americas, and the first to represent the Jesuit order, an intellectual wing of the church that prioritizes philanthropy.

He was also the first pope ever to address the U.S. Congress, and when he visited Capitol Hill in 2015, he urged lawmakers of all stripes to set aside their differences for the sake of helping the world's poor and disadvantaged, The Hill reported.