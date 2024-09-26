Ecumenical conference to be held in Wadi El Natrun for 1,700th anniversary of Nicaea Council

(Photo: REUTERS / Filippo Monteforte / Pool)Pope Francis (L) and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I sign a joint statement at St George church, the principal Greek Orthodox cathedral, in Istanbul November 30, 2014. Pope Francis began a visit to Turkey on Friday with the delicate mission of strengthening ties with Muslim leaders while condemning violence against Christians and other minorities in the Middle East.

The world is in 2025 to celebrate the 1,700th anniversary of the world's first ecumenical council, the Council of Nicaea, held in AD 325 in Wadi El Natrun in northern Egypt.

The Middle East Council of Churches said it will be fundamental and pivotal in the history of the Christian faith and the ecumenical path.

According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, the First Council of Nicaea, took place in ancient Nicaea, now İznik in Turkey.

Roman emperor Constantine I, who was unbaptized, but in the process of converting to Christianity called the council.

According to Wikiversity, the council brought together bishops from all over Christendom to resolve divisive issues and ensure the continued unity of the church.

The Middle East Council of Churches said that the World Coucil of Churches is preparing activities with churches and Christian world communions, for the occasion, as well as with regional and international organizations and theological and ecumenical institutions.

The most prominent celebration will occur at the WCC's Sixth World Conference on Faith and Order, with the theme "Where now for

It will be held between Oct. 24 and 28, 2025, at the Papal Logos Center in Wadi El Natrount.

To prepare for the conference, which will bring together international church leaders and theologians on various issues of faith and unity, the WCC has organized a series of meetings.

In this context, an online coordination session was held, on Monday 19 August 2024, between the communication and media teams of the World Council of Churches (WCC) and the Middle East Council of Churches (MECC).

Attendees from WCC were the Director of the Communication Department Marianne Ejdersten, the Communication Officer for Faith and Order Stephen Brown, and the Program Executive for Church and Ecumenical Relations and Communication, Marcelo Schneider.

From the MECC, attendees included the Media and Communication Officer Elia Nasrallah, and the Social Media Officer Sub-Deacon Chady Chata.

The participants discussed issues related to media coverage of the Ecumenical Conference that WCC will hold in Wadi El Natroun, in addition to ways of coordinating and cooperating to highlight this celebratory event.

The attendees also exchanged media and logistics opinions and experiences to develop a clear action plan and media strategy for this conference.

The Pontifical Logos Center, where the Sixth World Conference of Faith and Order will be held, was established by II, Pope of Alexandria, and Patriarch of the See of Mark.

It was set up as a center for dialogue, communication, culture, and education.

The 12th General Assembly of the Middle East Council of Churches was held under the hospitality of Pope Tawadros between May 16 and 22, under the title "Take courage, it is I; do not be afraid" (Matthew 14: 27).