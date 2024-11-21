As COP29 starts, world churches group urges 'justice and peace,' with focus on Armenia

(Photo: Marcelo Schneider/WCC)On the streets of New York, some 60,000 young people call upon their government officials, churches, and all adultsto not just say the right words, but begin a transformation in their daily lives. The march in 2024 was an affirmation of ongoing work toward climate justice. Photo: Marcelo Schneider/WCC

Prayers for Armenia rang worldwide when the World Council of Churches called for the unconditional release of 23 Armenian war hostages, as well as defenders of human rights and journalists detained in Azeri jails.

The special day of prayer occurred the day before the start of COP29, the world climate conference, taking place from Nov. 11-22 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, a country that has been at odds with Armenia.

WCC general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay spoke in the St. Pierre Cathedral during a service in the presence of the Armenian ambassador Andranik Hovhannaissyan.

"Today, our prayers turn especially to the Armenian people, whose strength and resilience are deeply rooted in a heritage built over centuries," said Pillay. "We stand with them in calling for the protection of their right to live in peace and security on their own land, to preserve their culture, and to worship freely."

'PRAYER FOR HOSTAGES'

The global day of prayer was called for by Catholicos Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, who urged prayers for hostages, and the pursuit of truth and justice.

"Your support for the people of Artsakh, especially those distressed and those unlawfully held in the prisons of Azerbaijan, is a profound testament to Christian solidarity and fellowship," said Catholicos Karekin II.

"Your commitment to join us in prayer renews our hope in our call for justice, peace, and dignity for all and especially for the recognition of the right of our people of Artsakh, and the freedom of our captive sons."

Archbishop Nathan Hovhannisyan, the director of the External Relations and Protocol Department from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, was present from Armenia at the prayer in St Pierre Cathedral.

"We urge all faith communities, international bodies, and people of goodwill to join us in prayer while strengthening efforts to call for the immediate and unconditional release of all Armenian prisoners of war still detained in Baku, Azerbaijan," wrote Catholicos Aram I, Armenian Orthodox Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia and WCC president in his letter calling for a prayer.

"We remind the international community, preparing to meet in Baku COP29, that justice and peace are closely interconnected and cannot be separated. We cannot call for climate justice without condemning violations of human rights."

NEEDS PRAYERS

Bishop Heinrich Bedford-Strohm, moderator of the WCC central committee, said in a video message at the service that "Armenia needs our prayers."

He said, "Christian faith has accompanied the Armenian people since the beginnings of the Armenian Apostolic Church in (the year) 301 CE. It has given comfort to Armenians in difficult times, "and in the annals of "Armenian history as the genocide in 1915-1916. There's so much strength in the hearts and souls of the Armenian people."

He said Armenia is going through a difficult time again "after the military aggression by Azerbaijan in Artsakh," as 150,000 people have been expelled from their homes there and found refuge in Armenian houses.

"The future is unclear. But I am convinced God will accompany the people of Armenia, and we can join God in accompanying them through our prayers."

The WCC said that the military aggression against the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh in September-October 2020, followed by the ten-month-long total blockade of the Lachin corridor and the forced displacement of around 120,000 Armenians from their ancestral lands in September 2023, remains a critical concern.

Pillay said he was in Armenia when the attack on Nagorno-Karabakh/Artsakh took place in September-October 2020. He noted the WCC stands in support and solidarity with Armenia and with the plight of prisoners of war and hostages.

"The right to freedom is non-negotiable. We join together as one voice to call for an end to the unjust captivity. May their return be swift, and may they find healing restoration among their loved ones," said Pillay at the start of the service.

"We pray for the families who wait in anguish and hope for their union and for every heart bound by the fear and servitude that separation brings.

"We are reminded of hope and faith, and that faith inspires the Armenian people's endurance in the face of adversity.".

"It is a testament to the strength that faith brings a strength root in God's eternal life, that churches and traditions are treasures that bear witness to this resilience, and we stand in solidarity to ensure that they remain secure."

Pillay said that is why the WCC will be hosting next year a special conference looking at how to preserve the identity of Armenians and also other parts of the world "where Christian identity is affected and even destroyed."

The WCC general secretary said, "Today, as we pray, we also appeal to the leaders and diplomats gathered at COP29 to add to compassion, justice, and conviction."

He called for a moment showing moral character and a testament to shared human identity, "honoring the rights of all people to live free from fear, to remain rooted in their lands and to build lives of dignity."

The prayer service in Geneva was organized by the WCC in collaboration with the Armenian community under the leadership of Rev. Goosan Aljanian and Rev. Sandrine Landeau, who serves St Pierre Cathedral.

The WCC has said it will bring a strong moral voice to COP29 and will champion justice-centered climate action, calling for meaningful climate finance, protection for communities most affected by climate change, and a swift transition away from fossil fuels.