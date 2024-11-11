Atheist group demands US university football coach cease pre-game prayers

(Photo: REUTERS / Rebecca Cook)Michigan Stadium is seen before the start of the NCAA college football game between University of Michigan and Notre Dame in Ann Arbor, Michigan September 10, 2011. Both teams wore throw back jerseys during the first night game in the history of Michigan Stadium.

An atheist advocacy group called the Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) has formally requested the University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders to cease leading team prayers and religious activities with players.

Premier Christian News on Nov. 1 cited a Christian Post report that the group contends that Coach Sanders has blended his role as coach with religious practices, which they argue infringe on players' rights under the US Constitution's First Amendment in an ongoing battle between foundation and the Chrisitan football coach..

"It's come to our attention that Coach Sanders has continued to entangle the University's football program with religion and engage in religious exercises with students and staff. Per a video, Coach Sanders once again made religious remarks and held a team prayer in the locker room after the September 22, 2024, game against Baylor," said the letter.

The foundation's Sept 24 letter to university officials referenced a post-game prayer led by Pastor E Dewey Smith following the team's win against Baylor University.

Before the prayer, Sanders reportedly encouraged the players, saying, "If you don't believe in the Lord, you better believe in him now."

In his prayer, Smith expressed gratitude for the victory and protection over the players, adding a faith-based perspective by invoking the name of Jesus.

In the letter, FFRF attorney Samantha F Lawrence contended that "despite earlier agreements" between Sanders and the university on limiting religious expression, Sanders continues to engage players in religious activities.

"The Foundation works as an umbrella for those who are free from religion and are committed to the cherished principle of separation of state and church," says the FFRF on its website.

Lawrence further claimed that the team environment could pressure players to participate despite personal beliefs.

The group asked the university to remind Sanders that he was hired to coach football, not to "promote Christianity."

Additionally, the FFRF demanded access to records involving any interactions between Pastor Smith and the team, including details on travel, payments, and communication with Coach Sanders on religious expression policies.

"The University of Colorado must again take action to protect its student athletes' First Amendment rights. Coach Sanders needs to understand that he was hired to coach football, not to force student athletes to engage in his preferred religious practices.

"He must cease infusing the football program with Christianity. We request notification in writing of the actions the University is taking to ensure that Coach Sanders will cease proselytizing student athletes for Good."

Sanders, a Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee who also played Major League Baseball, has been outspoken about his faith.

On March 1, a religious liberty legal organization urged the University of Colorado Boulder to uphold the free speech rights of its new football coach Sanders, saying prayer is constitutionally protected amid the complaint.

First Liberty Institute sent a letter to the university and its leadership to correct what it characterized as "Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) 's misstatements regarding the requirements imposed by the First Amendment on public school employees' religious expression.