Church urges return to dialogue after military takeover in Madagascar

(Photo by Rakotoarivony Esdras, UM News)Medical interns march in protest in Antananarivo, Madagascar, demanding a salary increase and improvements to the public healthcare system. Their strike is part of the broader Generation Z movement, which started Sept. 25 as thousands of young people flooded the streets of Antananarivo to protest water shortages, power cuts and worsening poverty.

Catholic Church leaders in Madagascar have urged a return to dialogue after the Indian Ocean island's president was forced into exile by an Oct. 14 military takeover, with other church leaders calling for national reconciliation.

"The political situation remains heated, so we can't yet speak of any stability," explained Father Seraphin Rafanomezantsoa, coordinating secretary of the Madagascar bishops' conference.

"It's highly debatable how far this new regime can organize the country and direct appointments. Although street demonstrations have calmed for the moment, the immediate course of events can't be foreseen," he said, according to OSV News.

The priest spoke as Col. Michael Randrianirina, head of Madagascar's elite CAPSAT military unit, was installed Oct. 17 as provisional head of state, replacing the ousted President Andry Rajoelina.

Catholics in the church's five archdioceses and 21 dioceses, served by 2,000 priests and 5,000 women religious, account for around 30 percent of the 30 million inhabitants of Madagascar, which was visited by Pope Francis in June 2019.

The country is also home to smaller Muslim and animist communities.

United Methodist Bishop João Sambo called on all congregations in Madagascar and in its episcopal area to pray for peace and national reconciliation following protests led by Madagascar's Generation Z that erupted nationwide over water shortages, power cuts and worsening poverty.

The United Methodist Church in Madagascar, through local congregations like Ambodifasika, said it is responding with prayer and acts of compassion amid the crisis, UM News reported.

- MASSIVE DEMONSTRATIONS

Since Sept. 25, massive demonstrations, led mainly by Generation Z, have shaken the capital and major cities across the country, according to the Methodist news outlet.

What began as outrage over constant power and water outages has evolved into a nationwide movement denouncing corruption, poverty and social injustice.

Almost 75 percent of Madagascar's population of around 30 million are Christians.

It is the world's second-largest island country, according to the CIA Factbook.

President Andry Rajoelina fled the country over the weekend after members of an elite military unit joined the protest.

On Oct. 13, Parliament announced that it had impeached the president, and military leaders said they had taken power and that a new civilian government would be formed.

On Oct. 17, Col. Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as Madagascar's president six days after launching a military coup.

The United Methodist Church said has called for prayer, solidarity and faithful action.

Bishop Sambo, whose episcopal area includes Madagascar, Mozambique, South Africa and Eswatini, issued a letter urging all United Methodists to lift the people of Madagascar before God.

Methodists' Wesleyan heritage calls for combining personal piety with social holiness, and becoming agents of transformation amid suffering, the bishop said.

He quoted the gospel of Matthew 5:9: "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God."

Sambo encouraged congregations to embody the principles of faith and justice that define Methodist witness:

The principles are: to care for the poor, widows, and orphans, as urged in the gospel of James 1:27, making the church a refuge for those most affected by instability.

To intercede for national leaders, following 1 Timothy 2:1-2, praying for peace, wisdom and reconciliation.

"May your congregations be havens of hope and provision for those most affected by instability," the bishop said. "May your actions reflect the love of Christ, promoting justice, reconciliation and peace."

In response to the bishop's call, The United Methodist Church in Madagascar is mobilizing prayer gatherings and community support efforts.

At Ambodifasika United Methodist Church, the United Methodist missionary in Madagascar, the Rev. Eric Kalumba Nkulu, expressed the church's deep concern and compassion for the people.

"We found that the situation here is not good," Kalumba said. "We are going through bad times, especially with the loss of human lives, there is a loss of property, houses and everything. ... The Methodist Church in Madagascar did not find it good to be silent."

The African Union said it had suspended Madagascar's participation in the organization because of the Oct. 14 military coup, and warned Randrianirina's armed forces to "refrain from further interference in political processes."

The U.S. State Department also urged all sides "to pursue a peaceful solution in line with the constitutional order."