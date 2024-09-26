English cathedral draws flak for $51-a-ticket Ibiza-themed concert on All Souls' Day

England's Peterborough Cathedral has drawn criticism after its plan to host a $51 (39-pound sterling) -a-ticket Ibiza-style concert on All Souls Day.

Tickets have gone on sale for the event on Nov 2 advertised as "a night of Ibiza Classics" featuring saxophonist and DJ double-act Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago.

However, those critical of the event said that the historic cathedrals had "lost confidence in their core mission," The Daily Telegraph reported on Sept 7.

Staff at the 12th-century cathedral, where Henry VIII's first wife, Catherine of Aragon, is buried, said the money was vital for paying bills and attracting new congregants.

Peterborough Cathedral is following the style of its Canterbury counterpart, which raised 12,000 pounds ($15,700) through two sellout nights earlier this year.

Canterbury Cathedral's two silent discos also sparked uproar ecclesiastical Christian protesters gathering outside the Kent venue to sing hymns as ravers entered in February.

Paul Stainton, the head of marketing and communication for Peterborough Cathedral, said there was no choice.

"Cathedrals are self-funding – they don't get anything from the Church of England," he said, according to the Telegraph.

"Our electricity bill has gone up £120,000 this year. If we don't do other things we wouldn't be able to survive."

Stainton explained that secular concerts such as the Ibiza Classics night could attract new people to the church.

Premier Christian News headlined a story on the controversy: 'It wouldn't happen in a mosque' Cathedral criticised over plans for Ibiza classics night

Speaking to The Telegraph, Rev Daniel French who is the vicar of Salcombe said the event was "incongruent with the Christian message...This is not like a Handel concert with cheese and wine in the interval.

"I'm not trying to be a snob, but there you would have the aesthetic, whereas an Ibiza night is going to be pumping out a message of hyper-individualism and sexual licence. That doesn't feel quite right.

"I would be cynical about clergy saying this is getting people into the church. I don't believe it is a coherent form of evangelism. A lot of the young adults I am meeting are asking for a faith that is demanding and in many ways more traditional.

"I can't imagine this happening in a mosque."

All Souls Day is a day of prayer and remembrance for the departed, observed by Christians on Nov. 2.