India's Christians faced attacks and persecution in 2024 report shows

(Photo courtesy: Open Doors)Christian woman prays in India

India's Christian community had a year marked by increasing challenges and persecution in 2024, data from various research shows.

Data from various organizations paint a sobering picture of the difficulties faced by this religious minority, which comprises approximately 2.3 percent of the country's population of 1.4 billion, Religion Unplugged reported on Dec. 26..

Hindus account for almost 80 percent, Muslims 14.2 percent, and Sikhs 1.7 percent.

"As 2024 comes to a close, the Christian community in India faces an uncertain future," the report says.

"The sharp rise in attacks, coupled with legal challenges and institutional pressures, paints a picture of a minority under siege.

The report warns, "The persistence of violence--often with apparent impunity--raises serious concerns about religious freedom and minority rights in the world's largest democracy."

For example, the report says, "Uttar Pradesh, for instance, has arrested 1,682 people under its anti-conversion law in the past four years. Currently, 12 states in India have passed anti-conversion laws, reflecting the growing influence of Hindu religious nationalism."

The report cited one instance in which on June 24, Bindu Sodhi, a Christian resident from the Indian state of Chhattisgarh, was killed due to her faith.

Villagers, including some of her close relatives, had been obstructing her from plowing a field, because of her Christian beliefs.

COMPLAINT TO POLICE

After lodging a police complaint against them, her family resumed their farming activities.

Later that evening, a group of villagers and relatives, armed with bows, arrows, axes and knives, launched a brutal attack.

Bindu Sodhi was caught and killed, her throat slit during the assault. Following her death, her body was kept at a hospital in Dantewada, as the villagers refused to allow her burial on village land.

In another incident, this in Punjab state, a member of a church was brutally assaulted by "religious extremists" who are often Hindu fanatics, during a prayer service.

The attack left him with critical injuries, including severe head trauma.

He was hospitalized at a Christian medical college in Ludhiana. Despite receiving medical care, Bhagwan Singh succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 19.

The two incidents highlight the challenges faced by the Christian community in various parts of India.

The report cited data collected by the United Christian Forum, a human rights organization, that found a total of 585 attacks were inflicted on the Christian community through September 2024.

To address the growing violence against the Christian community, UCF also submitted a detailed report to Kiren Rijiju, a federal minister for minority affairs in India.

The memorandum highlighted that a primary reason for these attacks had been false allegations of fraudulent conversions.

It also mentioned how two areas, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, that recorded the highest numbers of such incidents, Uttar Pradesh had with 156 cases while Chhattisgarh had 127 cases.

These involved attacks on individuals during prayer or their unlawful detention by local authorities.

The memo further highlighted a disturbing trend, where authorities have regularly arrested Christians at the behest of Hindu nationalist groups who have filed complaints.

The Roy's Report said on Dec. 27 that recalling the plight of India's Christians is especially important at this time of year.

It said, Pope Francis, for example, marked the day after Christmas by noting that many Christians are still persecuted for their faith on the day the Catholic Church celebrates the feast of St. Stephen, the church's first martyr.