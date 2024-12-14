Pope Francis calls on new Syria rulers to stabilize the country, seek national unity as former jihadist takes helm

(Photo: © Håvard Bjelland / NCA)Girl kissing the picture of her father, killed by IS in Syria. © Håvard Bjelland/NCA

Pope Francis has called on the Syrian rebels who toppled President Bashar al-Assad's regime to stabilzse the country, and govern to promote national unity, as the World Council of Churches appealed for external actors to refrain from intervening by armed force in the country.

"I hope they find political solutions that, without other conflicts or divisions, responsibly promote the stability and unity of the country," Francis said during his weekly audience at

The Pope, in his first public remarks about Syria since the ending of al-Assad's rule, also called on the country's diverse religious groups to "walk together in friendship and mutual respect for the good of the nation."

Of Syria's almost 24 million people, Muslims account for 87 percent, while Christians make up some 10 percent of the population, according to the CIA handbook.

So when Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, the leader of the Islamist alliance that spearheaded an offensive that rebels say brought down President Bashar al-Assad ended five decades of Baath Party rule in Syria, the Christian population in the country have natural apprehensions.

Abu Mohammed al-Jolani is a jihadist chief who has sought to portray himself as a more moderate leader, according to the AFP news agency.

"We recognize that the road ahead is fraught with challenges, as political instability, societal divisions, and economic hardship weigh heavily on your nation," wrote World Council of Churches head Rev. Jerry Pillay.

"Yet, even in this time of trial, we draw hope from the steadfast witness of your faith and the abiding presence of Christ among you."

Pillay also appealed for external actors to refrain from intervening by armed force or other means that deprive the Syrian people from realizing their aspirations for a just, sustainable, and democratically inclusive peace in their own nation.

He noted, "This is the time to assist Syria gain stability and peace rather than to exploit the situation for one's own gains."

The WCC secretary-general reiterated that the council remains committed to advocating for peace and justice in Syria.

'WCC COMMITED'

Pillay reiterated that the WCC remains committed to advocating for peace and justice in Syria.

"We will continue to call on the global community to prioritize humanitarian aid, protect human rights, and support efforts to establish a fair and inclusive future for all Syrians, regardless of ethnicity or faith," he wrote.

"In this uncertain time, we encourage you to continue living out your faith with courage and hope."

"We will continue to call on the global community to prioritize humanitarian aid, protect human rights, and support efforts to establish a fair and inclusive future for all Syrians, regardless of ethnicity or faith," he wrote. "In this uncertain time, we encourage you to continue living out your faith with courage and hope."

Pillay encouraged Syrian Christians to remain united.

"Your witness of unity amidst diversity and your commitment to reconciliation can serve as a powerful sign of God's kingdom to a nation in need of healing."

The WCC leader urged an immediate end to the sanctions that have caused such harm to the Syrian population.

"May the God of peace inspire and guide us as we work towards a future rooted in love and justice," he said.

The WCC has accompanied for the last ten years Syrians throughout their quest for transformation, democratic change, and diversity through the project "Twenty principles for living together" as a framework for democracy, he said.