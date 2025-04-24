Presbyterian Church in Taiwan celebrates 160 years

(Photo: PCT Press)World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay addresses the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan on its 160th anniversary on April 23, 2025.

World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay has commemorated the 160th anniversary of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan with special greetings.

On April 23, Pillay preached during a service commemorating the anniversary in Taiwan.

"You have chosen an appropriate theme (Dwelling in God's Abundance)," said Pillay. "Easter speaks of God's abundant love."

"The church that dwells in God's justice, Pillay continued, cannot remain idle and detached from the concerns of the world around us.

Pillay is a Reformed pastor, and a member of the Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa.

"The church is tasked to accept and live out its prophetic witness, proclaiming Christ and God's justice in the world," he said. "Unfortunately, too many churches are caught up in the notion of success viewed in power, wealth, and numbers."

Pillay noted that, often, people think abundance is equated to success and power.

"However, what we learn from the example of Jesus is that it is not success that matters but faithfulness," he said. "Faithfulness to God and faithful witness to God in a struggling and suffering world."

Pillay is also attending the 70th General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan, being held from April 22-24.

Both Chinese and Taiwanese churches are members of the WCC, and it is estimated that about 4 percent of Taiwan's 26 million people are Christians and almost all of the indigenous population are Presbyterians.

Pillay did not raise any political issues in his words

China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province which it has pledged to retake, by force if necessary.

Taiwan's leaders say, however, it is clearly much more than a province, arguing that it is a sovereign state.

Pillay said, "As a people and individuals, you know persecution and struggles. You have encountered these personally and collectively. It is difficult to forgive, to find reconciliation, and to love again, but to dwell in God's abundant love is to find peace and reconciliation."

Pillay noted, "In the dark days of apartheid in South Africa, I went into the townships and there I saw people dancing and singing and I wondered how they could do this amidst suffering and oppression.

"And they responded, our faith in God tells us that we shall overcome. Amid crises, faith must abound. Abound in abundance!"