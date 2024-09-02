Redouble efforts to reunite Korea urges World Council of Churches head

(Photo: Presbyterian Church in the Republic of Koreak, 2020.)Peace convocation and march at the DMZ between the North and South Korea.

The World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay has urged the redoubling of efforts for reunification on the Korean Peninsula, which is divided into North and South Korea.

Pillay spoke at the Korea Peace night held during the 22nd World Methodist Conference meeting in Gothenburg, Sweden on Aug. 15.

The World Methodist Conference was convening from Aug. 13-18, under the theme "On The Move," with sub-themes including "Migration," "Pilgrimage," and "Guiding Lights."

Pillay attended and spoke at an evening in solidarity with all Koreans in their struggles and hopes.

"Along with prayer, I believe we must redouble our efforts as advocates, catalysts, and mediators of peace and reconciliation," said Pillay.

"This is our sacred calling as we journey together as churches, as Christians—in Korea itself, among the Korean diaspora, and around the world."

Korea separated into North and South in the bitter civil war that killed millions, displacing even more, and separated many families in the early 1950s.

A peace treaty has never been signed and the halt in hostilities only has an armistice agreement.

Pillay said that, "The WCC itself, from the first years of its existence at the beginning of the Cold War, has also wrestled with the moral, spiritual, legal, and geopolitical dimensions of the Korean situation."

Still, he noted that with recent changes in the Korean government and in the larger geopolitical context, momentum toward dialogue, cooperation, and improved relations had largely stalled.

DETERIORATION OF RELATIONS

Pillay lamented the deterioration of relations.

"We must resist this development and stand tall for peace. Even when official contacts wither and the atmosphere becomes heated, the WCC, the Korean churches, and all of us must remain deeply committed to inter-Korean leadership for peace and reunification of the divided Korean people," he said.

"I firmly believe that such prayer, especially shared prayer, can enable a breakthrough."

"Prayer puts us in touch with the God of life, Pillay noted.

"In prayer, we invoke God's presence and activity in the cause of peace and justice, even as it empowers us with a readiness to meet God halfway by taking risks for peace," he said.

The churches must come together to cry for peace, asserted Pillay.

"Now is the time for resolve, courage, and creativity," he said. "After all, we do not lack faith in God or each other."

Around 33 percent of South Korea's population of 52 million are Christians, whereas they make up a tiny percentage of communist North Korea's 26 million people..