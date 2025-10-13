World Council of Churches welcomes release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners

(Photo: DSPR/MECC)Gaza destruction

World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay has welcomed the news of the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, praising U.S President Donald Trump for his role.

"We join their families and communities in celebrating their return to their loved ones, and the end of this painful separation and period of acute uncertainty," said Pillay.

"We welcome the fulfilment of this first step on the path to ending this brutal war, and we acknowledge and congratulate President Trump and all those who contributed to achieving this breakthrough."

On Oct.11, the WCC had welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, while urging a lasting peace.

At the announcement of the ceasefire Pillay said, "The WCC recognizes this cessation of hostilities as a necessary and hopeful first step, while also acknowledging its fragility and the uncertainty of the transitional period ahead.

-- 'SCALE OF SUFFERING'

"The scale of suffering and destruction has been catastrophic, leaving deep physical, psychological, and moral scars."

The WCC head had noted that the people of Gaza, in particular, continued to face immense hardship.

He said that the world churches' body emphasised that the protection of civilians and adherence to international humanitarian and human rights law must guide all next steps.

Pillay added that, "Any governance arrangements must ensure the meaningful participation of Palestinians, uphold their right to remain on their land, and guarantee that the reconstruction and recovery process serves the principles of dignity, equity, and self-determination, rather than dependency, exclusion, or permanent occupation."

He had called for the rebuilding of Gaza to go beyond the restoration of infrastructure.

"It must seek to rebuild trust, restore human security, and lay the foundations for sustainable peace and development," he said.

"The WCC prays that this ceasefire will not only bring an end to active hostilities but will open a credible pathway toward a just and lasting peace, grounded in international law, accountability, and the recognition that every person—Israeli and Palestinian alike—has the right to live in safety, dignity, and hope."

Commenting on the peace plan, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, Roman Catholic prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, said, "The joy is great" but overshadowed by tragic loss of life.

"Just remember the children that died there, almost 70,000 civilians died, and to this there is no solution," he told OSV News Oct. 10, Catholic Standard reported.

"Of course, economic and food aid are necessary, but there's a pain there that simply cries out to heaven," he commented on the immensity of human losses.

"Those mothers and fathers, whose children were starving," are an embodiment of those losses, he said, emphasizing that "in 2025, children were starving in Gaza."

"Now only faith can protect them from revenge, from hatred, from answering by the same means," he told OSV News. "This peace will be very, very fragile," he added. "Very fragile and very easily breakable. Because it will take a long time to regain balance" in the region, the cardinal said.