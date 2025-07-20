Netanyahu calls Pope Leo after Israeli strike killed 3 in Gaza Catholic church

(Photo Vatican News)A view of the damage to the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza on July 18, 2025.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has telephoned Pope Leo XIV, who urged Israel's leader to revive negotiations and endorse a ceasefire.

Also, two of the most senior Christian leaders in Jerusalem travelled to Gaza on July 18 in a rare visit, AFP reported.

The Roman Catholic Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and his Greek Orthodox counterpart, Theophilos III, greeted local Christians and toured the Holy Family Church in Gaza City

Meanwhile, the morning call from Netanyahu to the Pope's summer residence at Castel Gandolfo on July 18 came the day after the Israeli army struck the Holy Family Church compound, the only Catholic Church in the Gaza Strip, Vatican News reported.

At least three people were killed and 10 more were injured from the shelling and falling debris, including the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli.

"This morning, in his residence at Castel Gandolfo, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV spoke by telephone with His Excellency Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, following yesterday's military attack by the Israeli army that struck the Church of the Holy Family in Gaza, killing three people and injuring others, including some seriously," said the Vatican Press Office in a statement.

"During the conversation," it noted, "the Holy Father repeated his appeal for a renewed push for negotiations, a ceasefire and an end to the war."

"He again expressed his concern for the tragic humanitarian situation of the people in Gaza, a heartbreaking price being paid especially by children, the elderly and the sick," it said.

"Finally, the Holy Father reiterated the urgency of protecting places of worship and especially the faithful and all people in Palestine and Israel," the communique said.

More than 500 men, women, and children had been sheltering at the church, including about 50 people with disabilities and ill children cared for by the Missionaries of Charity, when the early morning raid hit the church.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Jerusalem Patriarchate stated that aid agencies facilitated the visit, which also involved the delivery of food supplies and emergency medical equipment.