Bible Society wins gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show on Psalm 23 themed garden

(Photo: Courtesy RHS Chelsea Flower Show)RHS Chelsea Flower Show Sept. 2021, Bible Society's Sanctuary Garden based on Bible's Psalm 23.

The Bible Society has won a gold medal in the best sanctuary garden category at the Chelsea Flower Show as well as other awards at this year's Royal Horticultural Show, viewed by many as the world's premier garden event.

The tranquil garden setting is designed by Sarah Eberle, a multiple-award winner at the show, nomally held earlier in the year, but postponed after health restrictions due to the global COVID-19 pandemic in England.

"Sarah Eberle receives her 12th Gold medal and adds to her award count receiving the 'Best in Sanctuary Garden' award as she builds on her title as the most decorated female designer at RHS Chelsea," said the RHS, hosting the show from Sept. 21-26.

The Bible Society: The Psalm 23 Garden built by Landform Consultants also received the Best Construction award in the Sanctuary and Artisan categories.

"Psalm 23 is a lovely song of faith and trust – but it's also tailor-made for times like this, when we're facing the COVID-19 pandemic," says the Bible Society about the garden,

"One of the great things about Psalm 23 is the way it captures not just the times of blessing we go through – those green pastures and quiet waters – but the times of pain..

The RHS on its website repeats the psalm's soothing effect on a world afflicted by the novel conronaviurs, "Psalm 23, 'The Lord is my Shepherd', could have been written for us as we live through the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Its message is one of hope, encouragement and solace. Sarah Eberle's interpretation of it is a garden that offers a place to breathe, re-engage with nature, and feel mentally, physically and spiritually restored."

Eberle was inspired by the landscape of Dartmoor, England, where she grew up, and it takes the form of a place of sanctuary, a haven.

PSALM 23 DRAWS YOU IN

"It draws you in and allows you to spend time with the soothing character of the landscape. It reflects both the journey and the destination found in Psalm 23," says the RHS.

The biblical text refers to "green pastures," "'still waters," a hard journey and a homecoming at the journey's end. So just four elements are needed to create a garden: a tree, wildflower planting, water and seating.

After her victory in the smaller theme category, Eberle told Britain's Premier Christian News, "We are judged against a brief, it's Psalm 23. The line 'He restores my soul' is probably the most important line in regard to the garden.

"I think it does that and I think the public see that. They all feel quite calm when they stand there. It's soothing.

"It is hard to do at a busy show, to reach people's hearts, as well as their minds."

OVERCOMING LONELINESS

"Creating a community garden gives us an opportunity to overcome the loneliness that we've all felt. It will build communities' mental welfare and it enhances the environment.

She added: "We know that gardening is good for our mental health as well as our physical health. Gardening together helps build communities and friendships. I hope people get fun, health and community spirit from this.

"Green spaces are so important, particularly in urban settings," she said.

Paul Williams, CEO of Bible Society, said,"We've all spent too long apart over the last year. It would be wonderful to create community gardens together as a positive way of emerging from the pandemic.

"The garden expresses something of the mood and message of one of the best-loved passages in the Bible. So, we hope it's a reminder and an invitation to go back to something foundational, spiritual and beautiful in our lives."

He was quoted as saying in Baptists' Together newspaper, "Psalm 23 is all about God's care and kindness toward us even in very difficult times. It invites us to look to God in the troubles of life."

The overall prize for the Best in Show exhibit went to first- time designers Peter Chmiel and Chin-Jung Chen be awarded Best in Show for their Guangzhou China: Guangzhou Garden.

The garden received a gold medal for its design inspired by a philosophy of reconnecting people and nature and highlights the benefits of responsible city planning.