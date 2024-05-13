Former Australian Prime Minister talks of staying true to his faith as hostility to Christianity grows

(Photo; National Museum of Australia)Scott Morrison

Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison openly displays his Christianity, and he says he wouldn't have been able to lead his country through the COVID-19 pandemic without his faith in God.

Morrison was the Prime Minister of Australia from 2018-2022.

When he was at the helm, the country was nicknamed "Fortress Australia" due to its tight border controls, which to keep COVID infection rates low, Premier Christian News reports.

Morrison told Premier's Babel Undone podcast that he relied on God for peace, wisdom, and guidance leading the country.

"My faith said... 'wherever I end up... he's going to be with me, he's going to have prepared me and enabled me in those circumstances,'" he recounted.

"Now, I still had to make all the decisions, I still had to... run the government, I still had to make sure we were getting all the right information and be very careful about the decisions we were making. That was up to me."

Morrison said faith gave him peace and a calm, giving him confidence that, "I hadn't been thrust into something for which he wouldn't have prepared me."

He, who was Australia's 30th prime minister and identifies as an evangelical Christian, has always been vocal about his Christian faith but had to find a balance between how much it influenced his leadership and how much it did not.

He noted that talking about his relationship with Jesus wasn't always taken well as the predominantly Catholic, Anglican, and Orthodox country grew intolerant of evangelicalism.

In the almost four years Morisson was prime minister, and the nine years he was in the cabinet, he noticed there was an increasing hostility and lack of tolerance towards Christian faith in the society, "and that's true in most Western countries."

"I always tried to be quite careful about it. What I mean by that is, as the head of a government, your head of government, for all people, Australians... regardless of what their faith was.

PRIME MINISTER, NOT JUST CHRISTIAN

He noted that sometimes he felt Christians thought that he was supposed to be just their Prime Minister, as a Christian.

"No, I was elected, not as the head of the Christian party; I was elected as the head of the Liberal Party in Australia, and I was a Christian in politics, and there's a difference."

"It helped drive my faith, my values, and all of these sorts of things. But I never saw myself as a Christian cause advocate politician."

Morrison talks more about faith in his political memoir Plans for Your Good.

Separately, Morrison has said he wants to make it clear politicians struggling with mental health can still perform at a high level, according to the BBC.

He has revealed he sought treatment for debilitating anxiety while he was in office.

In his book, according to the BBC, Morrison cites "pure physical exhaustion" and the "unrelenting and callous brutality of politics" as central to his struggles.

He said he was sharing his story to "de-stigmatize" mental illness.

"My doctor was amazed I had lasted as long as I had," Morrison wrote in an extract published by The Australian newspaper.

"Without this help, serious depression would have manifested.

"Politicians are not made of stone, yet they're often treated as though they are, including by each other," he continued.

Morisson also told the national broadcaster, ABC News, that he wanted to make clear that politicians experiencing mental illness can still perform at a high level.

"Because I sought help, I was fully functional. [It is] important that people understand that this doesn't have to hold you back. I went on to land Aukus in the midst of this," Morrison said, referring to a defense pact with the U.S. and UK," he said.