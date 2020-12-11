Hong Kong media magnate's arrest part of China political intimidation campaign says retired cardinal

(Photo: REUTERS / Bobby Yip)Cardinal Joseph Zen (C), an outspoken critic of Beijing, along with other protesters takes part in a demonstration to demand religious freedom in China outside the China Liaison Office in Hong Kong July 11, 2012.

Hong Kong pro-democracy media magnate Jimmy Lai, a committed Catholic, has been charged under the territory's controversial new national security law described as political intimidation by a prominent clerical critic of Beijing.

The 73-year-old Lai, is accused of conspiring with foreign forces to endanger national security, and could face a lengthy jail term, the BBC reported.

Lai founded the Apple Daily newspaper and is an unflinching critic of the authorities in Beijing.

The Chinese authorities have said the new security law will return stability to the territory after a year of unrest, but critics say it has silenced dissent.

Retired Hong Kong bishop Cardinal Joseph Zen Ze-kiun warned that the recent arrest of Jimmy Lai shows a rise in "political intimidation" against journalists in Hong Kong.

He said it is part of a systematic erosion of basic freedoms, including religious freedom, by the Chinese government in recent months.

In an interview with Catholic News Agency (CNA) Zen said the arrest of Lai, a pro-democracy advocate and the founder of Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper was the most recent example of Chinese Communist authorities attempting to stifle a free press.

Lai was charged Dec 2. with breaching the terms of a lease for his company, Next Digital Media.

Lai has previously been arrested and jailed for pro-democracy advocacy, under the terms of the new Hong Kong National Security Law, imposed on the territory in July.

Last week, Lai, along with two Next Digital executives, was arrested for allegedly breaching the terms of Next Digital's land lease at its headquarters building. The other executives were released the following day, but Lai was denied bail.

"It's obviously a case of political intimidation," Cardinal Zen told CNA, noting that Lai's treatment by local authorities was a public warning to others.

"Jimmy Lai is obviously the one who runs the only newspaper which is still completely free.

"You know many other papers are bought by people on the side of government, there may still be some respectable reporters working for them but at the right moment they can suppress everything," said Zen.

"So, there is a clear policy direction: suppress the freedom of expression."