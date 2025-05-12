India and Pakistan urged to exercise restraint, prioritize peace by world churches' body

(Photo: REUTERS / Danish Ismail)A Kashmiri Muslim boy holds onto a fence as he looks at a relic of Prophet Mohammad being displayed to devotees during the festival of Eid-e-Milad at Hazratbal shrine on the cold winter morning in Srinagar January 4, 2015. Thousands of Kashmiri Muslims had thronged to the shrine of Hazratbal, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Mohammad, to celebrate Eid-e-Milad or the Prophet's birth anniversary.

Due to the recent escalation of violence following India's military strikes on Pakistan, World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay has urged both nations to exercise restraint and to prioritize peace over further escalation during a delicate ceasefire.

"We express deep concern for the welfare of the people of both India and Pakistan and of the wider region in the intensifying confrontation between the two nuclear-armed nations," said Pillay, a South African of Indian descent.

On April 22, five armed militants brutally killed 26 civilians near Pahalgam in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

The population of the Kashmir Division in India is predominantly Muslim (96.41 percent), with small Hindu (2.4 percent) and Sikh (0.81 percent) communities.

On May 10, India and Pakistan accused each other of 'violations' after a ceasefire deal, the BBC reported.

"With the current retaliation by India and the response by Pakistan, many more civilians are being killed and injured," Pillay said. "The pain of loss and the urgency of justice must not lead to further violence or suffering."

While Pillay acknowledged the legitimate desire for security, he noted that the path of retaliation only deepens wounds and perpetuates cycles of violence that have plagued the region for decades.

"India and Pakistan share not only a border but also deep histories, cultures, and hopes for a better future," he said. "Escalation of violence and conflict will only bring more grief to innocent lives on both sides."

Pillay cited dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual respect as the only sustainable paths to lasting peace.

"Let us honor those lost not with retaliation but with resolve — the resolve to break the cycle of violence and choose peace," he said.

"We pray that compassion will triumph over anger and that leaders will rise to the challenge of protecting life and stability over political gain."

Pillay extended prayers for the healing of the wounds of this conflict, the mending of relationships, and the opening of doors to peace and prosperity for both India and Pakistan, so that life may flourish.

"The people of the region deserve the opportunity to live free from the threat of violence and to pursue lives filled with hope and possibilities," he said.

Pakistan, with 240,760,000 Muslims, is the country with the second highest number of followers of Islam, behind Indonesia, according to the World Population Review.

India, is the world's most populous nation with 1.4 billion people.

Hindus account for 79.8 percent of India's population, Muslims 14.2 percent, and Christians make up 2.3 percent.

India has some 200 million Muslims, making it the biggest Muslim minority in the world.