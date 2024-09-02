Pakistan's president bestows national honor or Cardinal Joseph Coutts

(Photo: REUTERS / Khuram Parvez)A soldier escorts schoolchildren after they were rescued from the Army Public School that is under attack by Taliban gunmen in Peshawar, December 16, 2014. Taliban gunmen in Pakistan took hundreds of students and teachers hostage on Tuesday in a school in the northwestern city of Peshawar, military officials said. More than 100 school pupils were killed along with teachers in the attack.

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari named Catholic Cardinal Joseph Coutts, one of the country's most revered Christian leaders as one of the recipients of this year's prestigious Independence Day awards.

Zardari announced the conferment of Pakistan's national awards on 104 distinguished individuals, both Pakistanis and foreigners, in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the nation, Pak News reported on Aug, 15.

The awards revealed on Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, will be presented during a formal investiture ceremony on March 23, 2025 in the .

A key highlight of this year's honors is the recognition of Coutts, a tireless advocate for peace and interfaith harmony.

Cardinal Coutts, who was awarded the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, has dedicated his life to fostering dialogue between different religious communities, promoting social welfare, and advocating for the rights of minorities in Pakistan.

Born in Amritsar in 1945, Coutts became Archbishop of Karachi and was elevated to the rank of Cardinal by Pope Francis in 2018.

Throughout his career, he has been an unwavering voice for religious coexistence, often stepping into challenging roles to mediate tensions between Pakistan's Muslim and Christian communities.

According to Pak News, his leadership has extended beyond religious boundaries, as he has been instrumental in numerous social service initiatives to improve healthcare, education, and the well-being of marginalized communities nationwide.

President Zardari lauded Cardinal Coutts' efforts, stating, "His service to humanity and his role in bringing different faiths together is an inspiration for all Pakistanis.

"Cardinal Coutts has not only served his community but has also worked tirelessly for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan."

Paris Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem was also honored for his exceptional achievements in sports, while the late mountaineer Murad Sadpara was posthumously awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz for his contributions to mountaineering.

More than 96 percent of Pakistan's 252 million people are Muslims, with Hindu and Christian minorities, according to the CIA Factbook.

Few figures have been such a constant and often controversial presence in Pakistani politics over the years as Zardari, a man who has spent more years in a jail cell than in political office, according to The Guardian.

He first became prominent in late 1988 when his wife, Benazir Bhutto, became Pakistan's first female prime minister.

The Bhuttos were a prominent political family; her father, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had been prime minister in the 1970s but was then toppled and executed by the military. In 2007, Benazir Bhutto was shot dead while out campaigning; her killers have never been caught.