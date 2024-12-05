(Image by Studio Incendo via Wikimedia Commons)Hong Kong anti-extradition bill protest, August 18, 2019.

Jailed pro-democracy publisher Jimmy Lai has dismissed as "impossible" the idea that the Chinese government could be overthrown during testimony in his Hong Kong national security trial on Nov. 28, as foreign governments continue to call for his immediate release.

"To think about overthrowing the CCP [Chinese Communist Party], I think it's out of the dimension of any discussion. It's impossible," Lai said in the same week that the US National Catholic Register newspaper called out the Vatican for staying silent on trial.

"Do you think sanctions [and] blockade would overthrow the CCP? It's more than ridiculous," Lai told the court.

The 77-year-old British national made the statements during what was his sixth day of testimony in a high-profile national security trial that rights groups and foreign governments have rejected as politically motivated.

Lai stands accused of collusion with foreign forces and sedition under a Beijing-imposed national security law.

He rejects the charges but, if convicted, faces life in prison, VOA reported.

Political leaders, a United Nations body, and human rights groups have publicly spoken out in defense of Lai, the Catholic Hong Kong media mogul. In contrast, the Vatican and senior Church leaders continue to decline to make public statements on the case, according to the National Catholic Register.

Lai has persistently denied the charges, which have so far revolved around a series of articles he wrote in his Apple Daily newspaper in 2019 and 2020, which were critical of a clampdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong.

The national security law was enacted to punish what China considers to be subversion, secession, terrorism, and working with foreign powers, but critics say it is being used to quash dissent by removing civil liberties and free speech.

The founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper Lai has in solitary confinement since late 2020.

His court appearance, the first time he has been allowed to testify since his arrest and incarceration, came on the heels of the jailing this week of 45 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists for up to 10 years in a separate national security case.

According to the advocacy group Hong Kong Watch, although Lai is the most famous political prisoner, there are more than 1,800 political prisoners as a result of the crackdown over the past five years, including democratically elected legislators, activists, and journalists.

Coming to Lai's defense have been more than 100 politicians from 24 countries who wrote a joint letter Nov. 19 condemning China over his "arbitrary detention and unfair trial."

They "urgently" demanded the immediate release of Lai, 77, who has been held in solitary confinement at a maximum security prison in Hong Kong. In September, it was reported that he had been denied the right to receive Holy Communion since last December.

President-elect Donald Trump has drawn attention to Lai's case, telling radio host Hugh Hewitt last month: "100%. I'll get him out. He'll be easy to get out."

Amnesty International added its voice, reiterating its stance that Lai is a prisoner of conscience and similarly calling for his immediate and unconditional release.

"In contrast, the Vatican has continued its silence on Lai's plight," commented the Regiseer.

"Asked by the Register Nov. 22 if Cardinal Stephen Chow, the bishop of Hong Kong, would be adding his name to those critical of Lai's and the jailed activists' treatment, a diocesan spokesman said, 'As the matter is still in judicial proceedings, the Diocese of Hong Kong has no further reply. However, Cardinal Chow prays that Mr. Lai, a brother in Christ, be at peace.'

"This silence, not only in the case of Lai but in the face of all of China's human rights abuses, is also aimed at preserving a path forward following the Vatican-China provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops. Earlier this month, it renewed the 2018 accords for another four years."