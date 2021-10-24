National Council of Churches, USA, elects all-female officers for first time

(Photo: NCC (USA))Top Left: Bishop Teresa Jefferson Snorton, Chair / Bottom Left: Bishop Elizabeth Eaton, Vice Chair / Bottom Right: Kimberly Gordon Brooks, Secretary /Top Right: Rev. Teresa "Terri" Hord Owens, Treasurer

The National Council of Churches (USA) has elected an all-female slate of officers for the first time in the ecumenical organization's 71-year history.

Bishop Teresa Jefferson-Snorton, leader of the Fifth Episcopal District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, on Oct. 13, became chair of the organization, starting a two-

Jefferson-Snorton is joined by Rev. Elizabeth Eaton, presiding bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, the vice chair; Kimberly Gordon Brooks, first vice president of the 3rd District Lay Organization, African Methodist Episcopal Church, who is secretary; and Rev. Teresa "Terri" Hord Owens, general minister and president, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), the treasurer.

The National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA (NCC) was founded in 1950, serving 38 member communions and more than 40 million individuals.

That is 100,000 congregations from Protestant, Anglican, Orthodox, Evangelical, historic African-American, and Living Peace traditions.

The NCC partners with secular and interfaith partners to advance a shared agenda of peace, progress, and positive change.

Three of the new officers are women of color said the NCC.

Eaton is a Thursdays in Black ambassador who helps lead the push for world free from rape and gender-based violence for the WCC-led campaign.

"At this pivotal time in the life of the church in the United States, it is noteworthy that the NCC is modeling inclusiveness in selecting its leaders," Jefferson-Snorton said in a statement.

"The denominations that make up the NCC demonstrate a commitment to embody the diversity of God's creation in so many ways. This commitment is a call for all of us to show the love of God to all, promote unity in Christ Jesus and to resist the current cultural trends of divisiveness."

The NCC Governing Board met virtually for its biannual board meeting on Oct. 13.

"Serving in leadership in the National Council of Churches is both an honor and a privilege," said Snorton. "I am humbled to be a part of the life of NCC in this moment."