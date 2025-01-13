Nearly 1.8 million rally at protest over action against Philippines vice-president

(Photo: Manila City Public Information Office)Manila rally on Jan. 12, 2025.

Nearly 1.8 million members of the influential Iglesia ni Cristo or Church of Christ, known as the INC, have gathered in the historic Quirino Grandstand streets in the Philippine capital to protest against the impeachment cases filed against Vice-President Sara Duterte.

Members of the group, which has 2.8 million followers in the mainly Catholic country, also staged big demonstrations in 12 other cities, though attendance figures at those protests were unknown, Singapore's Straits Times reported on Jan. 13.

The newspaper cited analysts saying the gathering was a show of force by the mega-church to support the embattled Duterte during a simmering feud with her former ally, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte did not attend the Manila rally but released a video statement on her official Facebook page shortly after the event ended.

"This is a powerful way to show unity and cooperation by those seeking peace for the welfare of our nation," she said.

"Thank you for loving our country," said the daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte

The INC's minister for evangelization, Rommel Topacio, said while addressing the crowd, "Let us show displeasure of leaders who seek to divide and conquer, who foment chaos in a bid to wrest power," the Catholic News agency, UCA News, reported.

He asked political leaders not to use their positions for personal gain or to sow conflict. Instead, he told the cheering crowd that leaders must focus on public service and strengthen peace.

When he said, "INC is for..." the crowd roared back, "Unity! Unity." They also shouted for peace in his directive.

The news agency quoted the Manila City Public Information Office, saying the crowd jostled for space as the 1.8 million people gathered inside a public park, typically taking only 600,000 people.

(Photo: Manila City Public Information Office Facebook page.) Manila rally on Jan. 12, 2025.

As the rally progressed, traffic reached a standstill on many of the capital's roads, which became parking lots for around 15,000 vehicles ferrying rally participants.

Observers say the event showed the political clout of the 2.8 million group, which can swing elections through bloc voting in the Catholic-majority nation of 117 million people that goes for a mid-term election this May, UCA News commented.

The rally comes ahead of the campaign season for the midterm elections, seen as crucial for those seeking to succeed President Marcos.

"The elections are also seen as a referendum on former president Duterte, whose bloody war on drugs has been exposed over two years of congressional probes as a mask for the rise of new narcotics and cybercrime cartels led by friends and favored police officers," commented UCA News.