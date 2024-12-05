Paris icon Notre-Dame Cathedral to reopen five years after fire

(Photo by Sung Shin on Unsplash)Notre Dame Cathedral in 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron has visited Paris's Notre-Dame cathedral live on TV, allowing the public to see inside the building since much of it was destroyed or damaged in a huge fire in 2019.

"From the spire to the stained glass, it has been completely transformed. It is not just a renovation after the fire, but a complete overhaul including removing decades of crud and soot built up since the last restoration," the BBC reported on Nov. 29.

The cathedral has long been a place of worship, pilgrimage, and artistic inspiration and will open its doors to the public on Dec. 7.

The restoration cost €700 million ($734 million), and has been lauded as a remarkable achievement, Premier Christian News reported.

On his tour, Macron marveled at the cathedral's restoration, which has restored its impressive stained glass windows, towering arches, and beautifully restored sculptures.

The fire broke out in April 2019, causing the cathedral's 19th-century spire to collapse, leading to significant structural damage.

Due to international solidarity and generous donations, including from people and governments around the world, Notre-Dame will now shine again.

In a speech following the tour, Macron described the building's reopening as a "shock of hope" for both France and the wider world.

He expressed his gratitude to those who contributed to the restoration, saying: "You did your alchemy here on this site to turn charred coals into art."

The restoration of Notre-Dame has been a monumental effort, with skilled artisans and workers from across the globe joining forces to ensure that the cathedral would be faithfully returned to its former glory," said Macron.

"With its official reopening just days away, this historic moment is set to symbolize resilience and renewal.

"Notre-Dame is more than a building," Macron said.

"It is a symbol of our history, our culture, and our shared values."

He also expressed appreciation for the solidarity shown by donors, acknowledging that the restoration would not have been possible without the global support the cathedral received.