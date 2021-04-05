Small number at Pope Francis' Easter Mass as he urges hastened COVID vaccine delivery

(Photo: Vatican News)Vatican clergy celebrating Mass on Easter Sunday 2021.

Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Easter Sunday at the Vatican Basilica with a small number of the faithful present and after he urged nations to hasten distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly to the world's poor.

After saying Mass, Francis read traditional peace appeal and review of the world in his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message in which he called armed conflict and military spending during a pandemic "scandalous" Reuters news agency reported.

Due to the coronavirus this was second straight year with only small number of people attending Easter papal services at a secondary St. Peter's Basilica altar, rather than crowds thronging the church or the square outside, digital media relaying the message.

"The pandemic is still spreading, while the social and economic crisis remains severe, especially for the poor. Nonetheless – and this is scandalous – armed conflicts have not ended and military arsenals are being strengthened," said the Pope.

Francis, who would normally have given the address to up to 100,000 people in St. Peter's Square, spoke to fewer than 200 in the church while the message was broadcast to tens of millions around the world, Philip Pullella reported for Reuters.

The square was empty except for a few police officers enforcing a strict three-day national lockdown.

Still, the Pope was joined by countless Catholics around the world via digital media across various social media platforms, Vatican News Devin Watkins reported.

At one point, nearly 9,000 were simultaneously celebrating Jesus' Resurrection with the Pope on Vatican News' English-language Facebook page alone.

More than 170 broadcast networks and media outlets picked up the Easter broadcasts, in a much wider coverage due to live-streaming.

(Photo: Vatican News) Pope Francis delivers his "Urbi et Orbi" Easter Message and Blessing to the world on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

In place of a sermon, Francis led with silent prayers following the proclamation of the Gospel of John (20:1-9), which was chanted in both Latin and Greek.

The Vatican this year also added a service in sign language, thanks to the "No One Left Out" project launched by the Vatican's Dicastery for Communication.