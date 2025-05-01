Surge in attacks on Christians in Nigeria reported

(Photo: REUTERS / Joe Penney)A church is seen guarded by soldiers behind sandbags, in Maiduguri, Nigeria May 23, 2014. Christian houses of worship are guarded by military soldiers at all times in Maiduguri.

International Christian Concern has since January documented a dramatic rise in attacks against Christian communities in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, highlighted by recent attacks

In little over three months, more than 300 Christians have been killed, dozens abducted, and thousands displaced in a wave of organized violence that has swept across Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Ebonyi states.

ICC says it is an organization dedicated to serving and equipping persecuted Christians in regions where it is dangerous to follow Jesus.

One of the most devastating attacks occurred on Palm Sunday, April 13, in Zike village, Plateau state, where at least 56 people, including 15 children, were killed and 103 homes were burned.

Days earlier, militants launched simultaneous attacks on 15 villages in Bokkos LGA, leaving 56 dead, 28 injured, and displacing more than 5,000 people. Another 72 people were killed in an attack that occurred around April 18 in Ukum and Logo LGAs, Benue state.

"These are not isolated incidents," ICC's Africa Regional Director said. "This is part of a sustained and growing pattern of religiously motivated violence, where Christian communities are deliberately targeted and devastated."

The perpetrators are often identified as Islamic Fulani militants operating with impunity. ICC field partners report that many attacks are premeditated, targeting Christians during worship or in their homes at night.

Despite two decades of ongoing persecution, 2025 marks one of the most violent years in recent memory, said the ICC.

Nigerian authorities have yet to deliver adequate protection or justice, and many survivors report being left without shelter, security, or basic support.

Of Nigeria's estimated population of around 237 million, around 53.5 percent are Muslims, and Christians make up some 46 percent according to the CIA's World Factbook.

A Nigerian Catholic bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto on April 19 lamented a week of "terrorist violence" in which 200 Christians had been murdered.

The bishop severely criticised the lack of a comprehensive strategy by the government to combat the perpetrators following attacks, which include a Palm Sunday massacre that left at least 56 people dead, The Catholic Herald reported.

Fulani herdsmen stormed the village of Zikke in Plateau State, leaving "the corpses of deceased women, children, and senior citizens in their homes, which they torched as they left the village", according to Truth Nigeria.

Bishop Kukah said, "In less than one week, we have lost almost 200 lives across the country.