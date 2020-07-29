World Council of Churches names 2022 date for 11th Assembly in Germany

11th World Council of Churches Assembly poster.

The executive committee of the World Council of Churches has approved a new date for the WCC 11th Assembly, which will now be held in Karlsruhe, Germany, from August 31 to September 8, 2022.

Initially planned for 2021, the event was postponed by one year because of the gravity and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WCC said.

"Inspired by the theme 'Christ's love moves the world to reconciliation and unity,' our fellowship will come together as a whole in prayer and celebration in Karlsruhe," said Rev. Ioan Sauca, interim WCC general secretary.

"Being the most diverse Christian gathering of its size in the world, the assembly will be a unique opportunity for the churches to deepen their commitment to visible unity and common witness," Sauca said.

"We will draw renewed energy for the WCC's work far beyond the event itself."

Bishop Petra Bosse-Huber, from the Evangelical Church in Germany, said that the host churches welcomed the WCC's acceptance of a renewed invitation to hold the 11th Assembly in Karlsruhe.

The assembly symbol was presented to the WCC executive committee on July 27.

The WCC said the design was inspired by the dynamic expressions and variety of the ecumenical movement in its search for Christian unity and promotion of justice and peace.

The symbol has a cross, a dove, and a circle alluding to the concept of reconciliation. It has crossed paths representing the various journeys, movement, freedom, and vibrancy of life that drive the WCC and its churches worldwide.

The WCC brings together churches, denominations, and church organizations in more than 110 countries and territories throughout the world, representing over 500 million Christians as it strives for gobal Christian unity.

It includes most of the world's Orthodox churches and Anglican, Baptist, Lutheran, Methodist and Reformed churches, and many United and Independent churches.