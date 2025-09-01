380 million Christians face growing persecution worldwide, says report

(Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany)A Christian Egyptian protests against beheadings in 2015.

More than 380 million Christian believers faced significant persecution and discrimination in 2024, a staggering rise of 15 million from the previous year.

This is according to a recent report from Open Doors International, carried by EEW Magazine, which reveals a startling reality for Christians worldwide.

Nigeria accounts for nearly 70 percent of global deaths linked to Christian persecution, according to Open Doors.

The annual "World Watch List 2025," made public January 15, ranks the top 50 countries where Christians endure the most severe threats, violence, and legal harassment, based on data collected from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024.

Central Asia and Algeria saw rising violence and legal crackdowns, with new laws and state actions targeting both individual Christians and entire congregations.

Open Doors, an advocacy group founded in 1955 and now operating in 27 countries, paints a sobering picture.

"Far from being given equal protection as citizens, all too often Christians across the world are denied basic legal rights in societies hostile to their faith," the report states.

The numbers are harrowing: an estimated 4,476 Christians were killed for their faith in 2024.

Nigeria alone accounted for nearly 70 percent of those deaths, with 3,100 "Christian martyrs."

Despite a slight decrease from last year's toll, the West African nation remains the deadliest place on earth to follow Jesus.

According to EEW Magazine, "Nigeria's violence is driven by a toxic mix of extremist groups, communal conflicts, and weak government protections."

It cites the International Crisis Group and Human Rights Watch, saying attacks on Christians in Nigeria frequently go unpunished, fueling a cycle of fear and impunity.

"Though fewer Christians were killed for their faith in Nigeria compared to last year, it remains disproportionately deadly for Christians," Open Doors notes.

According to the CIA World Factbook, of the nearly 237 million people in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, 53.5 percent are Muslims and 45.9 percent are Christians.