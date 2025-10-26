China accused of targeting unregistered 'house churches'

(Reuters/Jason Lee)Christians keep the faith despite persecutions in China.

China has arrested scores of Christian pastors in a sweeping crackdown on unregistered churches, which illustrates President Xi Jinping's growing intolerance of religious freedom.

Open Doors reported on Oct. 22 that China is cracking down on house churches, including those affiliated with Zion Church.

Zion Church is one of the largest and most influential underground house church networks in China. Founded in 2007 in Beijing by Pastor Jin Mingri, according to Open Doors.

It is also known as Ezra Jin and the church has grown to over 40 cities across China with an estimated membership of around 10,000.

The Chinese government officially banned the church the pastor founded in 2018 and confiscated all its property after it refused to install CCTV cameras in its building – something China compels in churches.

The church then went to having large online services alongside smaller, in-person house churches, gradually extending its reach to other provinces.

China requires Christians to worship only at churches affiliated with religious institutions controlled by the Communist Party, DW reported.

Authorities in Beijing only officially recognise two Christian groups as officially recognised: the Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association and the Protestant Three-Self Patriotic Movement.

Earlier in October, about 30 pastors and members of the Zion Protestant Church — one of the largest unofficial Christian churches in China — were arrested across at least seven provinces, including its founder, Jin "Ezra" Mingri.

"Some [police officers] smashed the locks and doors, while others cut the power and pretended to be electricians — knocking on doors before breaking in," said Bob Fu, a Chinese pastor who founded US-based religious group ChinaAid, which closely monitors cases of Christian persecution in China.

Jin 'Ezra' Mingri leads a class on the basics of Christian beliefs at the Zion Church in Beijing, China

Most of those arrested face charges of "illegally disseminating religious content online" as the church shifted to virtual services in 2018 and has since grown to at least 10,000 congregants across 40 cities.

In a post on X, Germany's commissioner for freedom of religion or belief, Thomas Rachel, condemned "the violation of religious freedom" and called for the release of all church members, according to DW.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also criticised China's actions, calling for the immediate release of those detained and allowing all people of faith to take part in religious activities without fear of retribution.

"This crackdown further demonstrates how the CCP exercises hostility towards Christians who reject Party interference in their faith and choose to worship at unregistered house churches," Rubio said in a statement

China's Foreign Ministry has rejected Rubio's criticism, saying that Beijing regulates religious affairs in accordance with the law and protects citizens' freedom of belief and the normal exercise of religion.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the United States should not interfere in China's internal affairs, the German news agency dpa reported.

ChinaAid's Fu told DW that 23 members of Zion Church remain in detention, though eight have been allowed to meet their lawyers — a rare move made by Beijing "under tremendous international pressure."

"The CCP (Communist Party of China) has indeed made a concession this time," Fu said. "Since those arrested are considered political prisoners, allowing them to meet their lawyers during the criminal investigation period would have been unthinkable in the past."