Members of the Scottish Parliament choose not to legalize assisted dying.

(Photo: The Scottish Parliament)The Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh

Churches are claiming a moral victory after members of the Scottish Parliament rejected the chance to make Scotland the first part of the UK to legalise assisted dying.

The proposals, tabled by Liberal Democrat Liam McArthur, would have allowed terminally ill, mentally competent adults to seek medical help to end their lives.

Following an emotionally-charged final debate, the bill was defeated by 69 votes to 57, the BBC reported.

Rev. Rosie Frew, moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland (Presbyterian), said: "I welcome the news that the Scottish Parliament has chosen not to approve the Assisted Dying Bill.

"In May 2025, the General Assembly reaffirmed its opposition to assisted dying, following extensive Church-wide consideration, lengthy debate and a close vote.

"While there is a diversity of views within the Church, the considered opinion was that we could not support a change in the law.

- MADE IN THE IMAGE OF GOD

"Christians believe that every human being is made in the image of God with inherent dignity and worth, this is true for how we live, as well as how we die.

"I recognise that the outcome will be a disappointment to many, but it was clear that the safeguards included did not offer sufficient protection.

"We have been consistent in our position that we need to prioritise the development of excellent palliative care services that are universally available and fully funded.

"Without that, had the Bill passed, we would fear that many vulnerable people might have seen an assisted death as their only realistic option.

Opponents raised several concerns about the bill - particularly fears of people being coerced into an assisted death, the BBC reported.

McArthur accused those who rejected the bill of a "woefully inadequate response to the suffering and trauma experienced by dying Scots and their families".

The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill would have made it legal for a medical practitioner or authorised health professional to give an eligible patient a lethal drug to end their own life.

To get to that point, they would have to make two declarations affirming their wishes and pass medical checks to ensure they had not been coerced or influenced.

A bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales is being considered at Westminster in London, though it appears unlikely to pass before the end of the parliamentary term.

MSPs voted decisively against assisted dying after 12 MSPs who backed the bill at stage one voted against it at stage three.