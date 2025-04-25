Police in South Africa rescue kidnapped US pastor Josh Sullivan

(Photo: Fellowship Baptist Church)Rev. Josh Sullivan, the U.S. pastor who was kidnapped and later resecued by police in a shootout in South Africa in April 2025.

Police in South Africa have rescued kidnapped U.S. pastor Josh Sullivan following a "high-intensity shootout" that left three of his suspected captors dead in the Eastern Cape Province.

"Miraculously unharmed, he was immediately assessed by medical personnel and is currently in excellent condition," South African police said in a statement.

The 45-year-old U.S. citizen from Tennessee had been conducting a service on April 10 at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell when four masked men broke in and abducted Sullivan.

The assailants also stole two cellphones from members of the congregation before taking the pastor away in his light truck, a silver Toyota Fortuner that was later found abandoned, Newsweek reported.

"As officers approached the house, they observed a vehicle on the premises. The suspects inside the vehicle, upon seeing law enforcement, allegedly attempted to flee and opened fire on the team," police said.

Tom Hatley, a pastor at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Maryville, Tennessee, and a mentor to Sullivan, confirmed the release. "Josh has been released. I just got 'the go-ahead to let it be known, '" Hatley posted to his Facebook page.

"Thank you for your support and prayers. Please do not stop praying for The Sullivans. Praise The Lord Jesus Christ."

- Ransom demand

The BBC reported there were no immediate details on the kidnappers, who had made a ransom demand.

There has been a dramatic increase in kidnappings for ransom in South Africa over the past decade.

Sullivan is a "church planter missionary", a missionary specializing in establishing new churches, or planting new congregations in areas where there are few or no existing Christian communities — for the Fellowship Baptist Church.

He has been a missionary in South Africa since moving to the country with his family in November 2018 to establish a church within the Xhosa-speaking community.

Xhosa is one of the 11 official languages of South Africa and was the mother tongue of Nelson Mandela.

