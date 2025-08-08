Pope and world churches' body head denounce attack on Catholic church in Democratic Republic of Congo

(Photo: REUTERS / James Akena)Congolese refugee children displaced by fighting between Congo army and a rebel group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) last week, sleep in the open at Bukanga transit camp in Bundibugyo town camp, 376 kilometers (238 miles) southwest of Uganda's capital Kampala July 17, 2013. Hundreds of families spent a night without cover at Bukanga refugees' camp as humanitarian organizations struggle to setup communal tents, according to an eyewitness.

Pope Leo XIV and World Council of Churches general secretary Rev. Jerry Pillay have expressed sorrow and horror over an attack on a Catholic church in Komanda, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Islamic State-backed rebels belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked a Catholic church in Komanda, in the Ituri province, killing over 40 people on July 27.

"The assault, which left at least 43 people dead, is a tragic and unacceptable act of violence against innocent worshippers gathered in prayer," said Pillay.

DRC, in Central Africa, has for many decades been one of the trouble hot spots in Africa.

"The burning of homes and shops surrounding the church further underscores the senseless destruction and trauma inflicted on the local community."

Pope Leo expressed his "deep sorrow" over the deadly attack on the church in the eastern part of the DRC.

The pontiff prayed for the victims during his July 30 audience in St. Peter's Square.

"As I entrust the victims to God's loving Mercy, I pray for the injured and for Christians around the world who continue to suffer violence and persecution, urging all those with local and international responsibility, to collaborate in order to prevent such tragedies," said Leo.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin called the attack, "a dangerous sign."

"This represents an additional problem in a region that already suffers from many conflicts of an ethnic, cultural, and sociopolitical nature. The addition of a religious aspect now further aggravates the situation," the cardinal told journalists.

Among the victims were children at a summer camp.

The WCC's Pillay said such acts of terror not only violate fundamental human rights and humanitarian principles, but also the most basic values of morality and faith, including human dignity and the sanctity of life.

"We call on national authorities to take every measure to ensure the protection of civilians and places of worship, and we urge the international community to support peacebuilding and reconciliation efforts in the DRC," said Pillay.

"We also call upon all people of goodwill to reject extremism in all its forms and to join in prayer and action for justice, healing, and lasting peace in the region."