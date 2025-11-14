Pope Leo receives European Christian leaders after the signing of new Ecumenical Charter

(Photo: Gloria Charles/WCC)The Joint Consultative Group between the World Council of Churches and the Pentecostal World Fellowship which met in Bossey, Switzerland in October 2024.

The presidents of the Conference of European Churches and the Council of European Bishops' Conferences have presented a revised Charta Œcumenica to Pope Leo XIV, a new document cementing church and continental unity.

They did so during a private audience at the Vatican on Nov. 6, according to the CEC, a Brussels-based body representing mainly Protestant and Orthodox traditions, which worked with the CCEE, a body that brings together 39 Catholic episcopal conferences.

This audience took place a day after the signing of the revised Charta Œcumenica in Rome, marking a significant milestone for churches across Europe.

First adopted in 2001, the Charta sets out commitments by Europe's churches to closer fellowship, common witness, dialogue, and shared responsibility for the continent's future.

During the meeting at the Apostolic Palace, Pope Leo said that "the challenges Christians face on the ecumenical journey are constantly evolving," and for this reason, it has been necessary to reexamine the situation in Europe, according to CNA, the Catholic News Agency.

The pontiff said that the Charta Œcumenica is a sign of commitment by the churches.

He said it "is a testimony to the willingness of the Churches in Europe to look at our history through the eyes of Christ," and encouraged continued reliance on the Holy Spirit to guide this journey forward.

The revised version of the charter seeks to address contemporary challenges and reflect the changing realities of European society and Christianity.

The updated version was signed by Archbishop Gintaras Grušas of Vilnius, Lithuania, the president of the CCEE, and by Greek Orthodox Archbishop Nikitas Loulias of Thyateira and Great Britain.

By presenting the revised Charta Œcumenicato Pope Leo, CCEE and CEC reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepen fellowship, strengthen Christian witness, and work together for peace, justice, and reconciliation in Europe, according to the CEC website.

Loulias, president of the CEC, explained to ACI Prensa, CNA's Spanish-language news partner, after the audience with the Holy Father that "the world has changed" and that the realities of 25 years ago are not the same as those of today.

"Now there is the problem of migration, and how to treat migrants and the laws related to it. Also, how to confront nationalism, populism, ideas based on prejudice and hate, and what we, as Christians, preach: peace," he noted, according to CNA.