A Jewish perspective on New Year: Judaism, Christianity, and Islam

(Photo: Reuters / Claudia Daut)People, most of them homeless or unable to afford food, stand in line as volunteers hand out free dinners on New Year's Eve at a public square in downtown Mexico City December 31, 2011.

This is a Jewish perspective of the New Year carried by The Times of Israel on Dec. 31 written in a blog by David Ramati a war veteran in Israel.

"The comparison of New Year practices in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam demonstrates how religious traditions maintain internal continuity while adapting to external political and cultural structures. Judaism and Islam each developed distinct New Year observances—Rosh Hashanah and the Hijri New Year—long before Christian dominance shaped the civil world.

"These holidays preserved their theological meanings: Rosh Hashanah emphasized repentance and renewal, while the Islamic New Year marked the beginning of Muharram and commemorated the Hijrah. Neither tradition altered its religious identity in response to Christianity.

"However, as Christian empires expanded and the Julian and later Gregorian calendars became the basis of civil administration, Jewish and Muslim communities were required to operate within Christian temporal systems.

"January 1, though not religiously significant to either group, became a practical marker for taxation, legal matters, trade, and public administration. This created a dual calendar reality in which religious and civil time coexisted.

(REUTERS/Carlo Allegri) Taylor Swift performs in Times Square on New Year's Eve in New York, New York, U.S. December 31, 2014.

"Jewish communities in Christian-ruled Europe encountered Christian New Year celebrations as public cultural events, sometimes adopting minor social customs without altering the meaning of Rosh Hashanah. Muslim communities experienced similar pressures in regions influenced or governed by Christian powers, often using the Christian calendar for civil purposes while retaining the Hijri calendar for religious life.

"Overall, Christianity's influence on Jewish and Muslim New Year practices was structural rather than theological. It shaped the civil environment but did not change the religious meaning of either holiday. The coexistence of multiple calendars illustrates how religious communities preserve identity while adapting to dominant cultural frameworks."