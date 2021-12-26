Desmond Tutu, peacemaker in creation of a new South Africa, dies, aged 90

(Photo: © Peter Kenny)Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Desmond Tutu, who died on Dec. 26, 2021, the former Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town speaking at the World Council of Churches in Geneva on April 20, 2008.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner who spoke truth to power and forged peace in the making of a new South Africa, has died at the age of 90.

"While we mourn his passing, as Christians and people of faith we must also celebrate the life of a deeply spiritual person whose alpha and omega – his starting point and his ending point – was his relationship with our Creator," said Cape Town Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba.

"He took God, God's purpose and God's creation deadly seriously," said Makgoba shortly after Tutu's passing on Dec. 26.

World Council of Churches acting general secretary Rev. Ioan Sauca said, "We thank God for giving us Archbishop Tutu for 90 years.

"Through his life and works he has become an image of dignity and freedom for all human beings and inspired many to use their gifts and talents in the service of others and the mission and prophetic task of the church."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to Tutu's family and friends, calling him "a patriot without equal."

Tutu was an avowed critic of apartheid, but did not stay silent when he saw injustices comitted by the rulers who took over in 1994.

"A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world," Ramaphosa said

Ill health had dogged Tutu for some years, but the exact cause of his death was not announced.

Tutu "died peacefully at the Oasis Frail Care Center in Cape Town this morning," said Ramphela Mamphele, the acting chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and coordinator of his office.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that Tutu;s death deeply saddened him. "He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa - and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour."

During the height of the struggles against apartheid Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts in leading the non-violent struggle and elevating the lives of ordinary South African in his role as an Anglican church leader, while Nelson Mandela was still imprisoned.